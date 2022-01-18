Before there was Dark Souls, FromSoftware was known for a little mech series called Armored Core. It’s been dormant for a while while the developer moved on to greener pastures, but a recent leak seems to indicate Armored Core may be returning soon. But what can we expect from the next entry in the mech series? And when can we play it? Here’s what we know.

When is the Armored Core 6 release date?

Considering developer FromSoftware is currently wrapping up production on Elden Ring, it’s unlikely the next Armored Core game will launch this year. It’s not impossible, but in the past decade, the developer doesn’t have much of a history of releasing two major games in the same year, so our bet is on 2023 or beyond.

Who is the Armored Core 6 developer?

Armored Core is a mech action franchise developed by FromSoftware. Bandai Namco Entertainment

As mentioned above, Armored Core 6 will likely be developed by FromSoftware, the team behind Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and the upcoming Elden Ring. This comes by way of ResetEra user Red Liquorice, who posted images from a supposed consumer survey held by FromSoftware.

“I’ve just finished doing a consumer survey about a new Armoured Core game with description, screenshots, and two 30 second-ish videos of gameplay,” the ResetEra user said.

The survey also confirms FromSoftware company executive Hidetaka Miyazaki would be involved.

What are the Armored Core 6 rumors?

FromSoftware executive Hidetaka Miyazaki will be involved with the next Armored Core game. Bandai Namco Entertainment

All the information we have comes from the alleged survey from the ResetEra user, but there’s quite a lot to unpack.

For one, the survey describes the game as “a TPS (third-person shooter) mecha action title that lets you move around an overwhelmingly scaled map that represents a unique sci-fi world with dynamic mech action.”

Based on the survey that was shared, the game wasn’t actually named. Though, we doubt a mech game made by FromSoftware could be anything but Armored Core. It’s worth noting that if this is an Armored Core game, it’s unclear if it will actually be a numbered installment, reboot, or something else.

The last entry in the series was 2013’s Armored Core: Verdict Day, which received mixed reviews and failed to make a commercial splash. But given how the gaming landscape has changed since 2013, and how much FromSoftware has grown in the past 10 years, now’s a great time to try to bring the series back to the forefront.

Is there an Armored Core 6 trailer?

There isn’t a trailer just yet since the game hasn’t been announced, but Red Liquorice had images to share, which you can view on Twitter. The images are watermarked, and the ResetEra user tried to remove them using Photoshop, so they’re not the easiest to parse. But you can clearly see what appears to be giant mechs in the midst of battle, which is in line with Armored Core.

What are the Armored Core 6 platforms?

We’ll likely hear more about this project in 2022. Bandai Namco Entertainment

Based on the recent leak, Armored Core 6 will launch within the next couple of years, so it’s unlikely it will be available for PS4 and Xbox One. Instead, the game will launch for current-generation systems PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It’s unlikely a Switch version will be released unless it’s a Cloud edition.

Historically, Armored Core is a multiplatform series, though its first few entries were exclusive to PlayStation platforms. It’s unlikely the next Armored Core game would be exclusive to any one platform.