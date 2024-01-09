Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Just Invaded a Popular Battle Royale Game

Although the wait for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is almost at an end with the game’s February 29 release date getting closer and closer, anticipation is at an all-time high. Here at Inverse, it is one of our most anticipated games of 2024, and now even Apex Legends is getting in on the excitement.

EA’s first-person shooter battle royale gets its first-ever crossover event with none other than Final Fantasy VII, which will bring a plethora of new content themed to Square Enix’s beloved RPG. Here’s everything we know about the limited-time event.

The limited-time event begins on January 9 and runs through January 30. During the event, players can collect 36 event items, including some great skins inspired by the cast of FF7. All items will be randomly awarded through event packs and will not give any duplicates.

But the biggest addition to Apex Legends in the Final Fantasy VII Takeover event is an entirely new game mode. The classic unranked BR mode will be replaced with BR Takeover. The new mode will function mostly like any regular match of Apex Legends, except for a couple of new additions. The first is Materia, the shiny colorful orbs in FF7 that grant new abilities to the party. In BR Takeover, the new Materia Hop-Ups will offer increased effects and bonuses to players. There are five types of material and each one will only be equippable on select weapons.

Here’s the full list of what every Materia Hop-Up is and what it does:

Blue Materia (HP Absorb) – Damage enemies to heal yourself.

Green Material (Lightning) – Reload an empty weapon to emit a shock nova, damaging and slowing nearby enemies.

Purple Materia (Crit Rate Up) – Random criticals provide extra damage.

Red Materia (Summon) – Summon a Nessie companion to attack your foes.

Yellow (Materia Assess) – Damage enemies to see their remaining health.

Players will also be able to wield Cloud Strife’s iconic buster sword in BR Takeover. You can pick up the Buster Sword R2R5 up on the map and use it as a weapon during the Takeover. Like Cloud’s abilities in FF7 Remake and Rebirth, players wielding the Buster Sword can use light and heavy attacks, block to reduce incoming damage, and dash. Finally, you will build up a meter that lets you unleash a Limit Break.

All six Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth-inspired skins. EA

The flashiest addition to Apex coming in the new crossover event is the FF7 Rebirth-inspired skins. There will be six skins themed after FF7’s party members to collect. Wraith gets the Tifa-inspired 7th Heaven Skirmisher skin, Crypto the Cloud-inspired HACKER: 1st Class skin, Horizon the Aerith-inspired Flower Girl skin, Newcastle the Barrett-inspired Sector 7 Savior skin, Valkyrie the Yuffie-inspired Materia Girl skin, and Wattson gets an adorable Moogle-inspired skin Kupo Power. These six Iconic Legend skins will be available through the crossover’s event packs as well as through the store from January 9 through February 6 with each skin costing 2,150 Apex Coins.

One of the event’s 36 items will be the Buster Sword R5. Unlike the R2R5 available in the new game mode, the R5 will be a universal Mythic Melee Cosmetic that only acts as a cool skin players can equip in place of their heirlooms or fists. However, the Buster Sword R5 will not come to the Mythic Shop after the event ends, so make sure to unlock it before January 30. You will also earn Gil during the limited event, which lets you purchase limited-time items in the event shop.

Apex Legends is available on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.