20 wallpaper QR codes to spruce up your Animal Crossing abode

Animal Crossing: New Horizons allows players to build breathtaking homes, customized to any imaginable preference. Uploading custom QR Code designs is an essential step to turning your wildest imaginings into reality. We’ve curated 20 QR code designs that you can use in New Horizons right now, so you can finally stop relying on Saharah’s occasional visits to your island and start relying on yourself.

Using QR codes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

If you want to obtain a wallpaper listed here, all you need is a cell phone with the Nintendo Switch Online app. There’s a bit of special set-up process involved, but thankfully we have a whole guide focused on how to use QR codes in New Horizons. Once you have all of that set up, proceed through the following options to obtain a brand new custom wallpaper.

Any photo can be turned into a wallpaper QR code using an online editor, but those will often look disjointed or blurred. They won’t have the cohesion of an actual wallpaper. All the wallpapers we’ve curated today will work in tandem with each other to make your house the beauty it deserves to be.

Wallpaper QR codes for the outdoorsy person

It can be difficult to decide on a simple wallpaper that defines you. Primary colors or patterns might not do your tastes justice, but Mother Nature sure will. These wallpapers are for those who want their house to feel like just another tree in the forest canopy. You’ll feel like you can grab the flora right from your couch.

Mushroom wallpapers

Cherry Blossom wallpaper

Crops wallpapers

Wallpaper QR codes for a cute home

If you’re looking to win awards or for a visitor to squeal that it’s delightfully twee, then you need these wallpapers. These are bright, fashionable, and cutesy wallpapers that will make your home as cute as a button.

Sparkle Pastel wallpaper

Diamond cats wallpaper

Fresh Oranges and dark clouds.

Animal Fur patterns(Leopard, Cow, Black Panther)

Cute hearts, stars, bows, and rainbows

