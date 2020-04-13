3 clever ways to store your turnips in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

If you want to make a lot of Bells fast in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, taking advantage of the turnip-driven stalk market is key. You'll have to buy and sell turnips through Daisy Mae, though the price of them fluctuates every Sunday. If you've accrued a lot of turnips, it's likely you're wondering how to store them during the week before they rot, because they can't be stored in your house.

Here are some clever ways that you can store turnips.

Pretty much every other item in Animal Crossing: New Horizons can be stored in your house, but turnips are a big exception. If you don't want them to take up space in your villager's limited inventory, you're going to have to get creative.

Storage Strategy #1: Put them on the floor of one of your house's rooms

While you can't put turnips in your house's inventory, you can still place them in your house. This isn't the most aesthetically pleasing method, as turnips are kind of an ugly shape and color. If you have a knack for design though, you can have some fun and create a turnip-themed room for them. If you are truly dedicated to the Stalk Market, this may be a good long-term strategy.

Storage Strategy #2: Bury the turnips

Even though the turnips will rot over time, nothing bad will happen to them if you decide to bury them. If you aren't worried about friends or other players stealing them, you can store the turnips outside. The most effective way to do this and save space is to bury them in the ground. If you really gamed the system and bought hundreds, this is the most plausible option if you don't want to ruin the inside of your house with turnips.

If you decide to do this, be sure to remember where you keep the turnips! They do rot after one week, so if you lose track of them after putting them in the ground, those Bells will be wasted and your storage efforts will be for nothing.

Storage Strategy #3: Create cool island design around the turnips

Like we suggested to do inside the house, you may as well design parts of your island around turnips if you plan on keeping a lot of them. You could even create turnip shrines where you can praise the fickle gods of the stalk market. The best thing to do with turnip storage is to get creative, as that will give you the most fun out of an otherwise frustrating item to store.