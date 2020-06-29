Every new bug, fish, and sea creature coming to Animal Crossing in July 2021

Sun’s out, fish guns out. For players Animal Crossing: New Horizons players in the Northern Hemisphere, you can now spot oodles of new fish, bugs, and deep-sea creatures in your surroundings. With June entering our rearview and July coming in hot, new bugs and fish will arrive on the island as others leave for greener pastures due to a change in season.

No matter how you play Animal Crossing, this could be the start of your narrow window to catch the critter of your dreams. It could be just the exhibit you were missing from Blathers' museum on International Museum Day or just a way to make a quick Bell.

Here's everything you can catch beginning on July 1.

New Horizons’ fauna differs based on where you live in the real world. Due to how seasons are experienced, folks in the Northern Hemisphere have access to a different variety of critters than those who reside in the Southern Hemisphere. The Northern Hemisphere is beginning to experience warmer months, so Animal Crossing reflects that, while also reflecting the Southern Hemisphere going into winter months.

You can cheat the system by time-traveling or heading to a friend's island located in the hemisphere opposite your own.

Nintendo

Animal Crossing July Fish - Northern Hemisphere

Blue Marlin (10000 Bells) — Found by the pier all day, every day. Napoleonfish (10000 Bells) — Found in the Ocean/ Sea from 4 a.m. - 9 p.m. Ocean Sunfish (4000 Bells) — Found in the Ocean/ Sea from 4 a.m. - 9 p.m. Puffer Fish (250 Bells) — Found in the Ocean/ Sea all day, every day. Sweetfish (900 Bells) — Found in the river all day, every day.

Animal Crossing July Fish - Southern Hemisphere

Better luck next month. There aren't any new fish heading to the seas in July if you reside in the Southern Hemisphere.

Animal Crossing extraordinaire, Corey, and his museum. Nintendo

Animal Crossing July Bugs - Northern Hemisphere

21 new insects will arrive on your island this month.

Blue Weevil Beetle (800 Bells) – Found on coconut-bearing palm trees all the gosh darn day. Brown Cicada (250 Bells) – Found in cedar trees from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Cicada Shell (100 Bells) – Found on cedar trees all day, every day. Cyclommatus Stag (8000 Bells) – Found on coconut-bearing palm trees from 5 p.m. - 8 a.m. Earth-Boring Dung Beetle (300 Bells) – Found on the cold, hard ground all day, every day Evening Cicada (550 Bells) – Found in cedar trees from 4 a.m. - 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Giant Cicada (500 Bells) – Found in cedar trees from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Giant Stag (10000 Bells) – Found on trees all around from 11 p.m. - 8 a.m. Giraffe Stag (12000 Bells) – Found on coconut-bearing palm trees from 5 p.m. - 8 a.m. Golden Stag (12000 Bells) – Found on coconut-bearing palm trees from 5 p.m. - 8 a.m. Grasshopper (160 Bells) – Found on the cold, hard ground from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Horned Atlas (8000 Bells) – Found on coconut-bearing palm trees from 5 p.m. - 8 a.m. Horned Dynastid (1350 Bells) – Found on trees from 5 p.m. - 8 a.m. Horned Elephant (8000 Bells) – Found on coconut-bearing palm trees from 5 p.m. - 8 a.m. Horned Hercules (12000 Bells) – Found on coconut-bearing palm trees from 5 p.m. - 8 a.m. Miyama Stag (1000 Bells) – Found on trees all day, every day Robust Cicada (300 Bells) – Found on cedar trees from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saw Stag (2000 Bells) – Found on trees all day, every day. Scarab Beetle (10000 Bells) – Found near trees from 11 p.m. - 8 a.m. Walking Leaf (600 Bells) – Disguised near trees all day long. Walking Stick (600 Bells) – Found in trees from 4 a.m. - 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Animal Crossing July Bugs - Southern Hemisphere

Did you expect any additions to the list for July? Think again. Insects will not be populating the islands of Southern Hemisphere players this month! Better luck in August.

Animal Crossing June Deep-Sea Creatures - Northern Hemisphere

If you’re in the Northern Hemisphere, you can expect three swanky new Deep-Sea Creatures to be available.

1.Moon jellyfish (600 Bells) – Found all day long. They have a small shadow and move slowly.

2. Giant isopod (12,000 Bells) – Found from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. They have a medium shadow and move very quickly.

3. Horseshoe Crab (2,500 Bells) – Found from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. They have a medium-sized shadow and move at a medium speed.

Animal Crossing June Deep-Sea Creatures - Southern Hemisphere

How did you think this was going to go? This month is barren for all fronts in the Southern Hemisphere. Nothing to see here. Move along.

If you're in the Northern Hemisphere, you can start practicing for the July Bug-Off competition set to begin on July 25.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available now for Nintendo Switch.