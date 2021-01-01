New year, new bugs, fish, and sea creatures to catch! Well, in the southern hemisphere at least. As we approach Animal Crossing: New Horizons' next major update and the game's first anniversary, the fish, bugs, and sea creatures that inhabit players' islands have once again changed. While Northern Hemisphere players won't find anything new, Southern Hemisphere players will find lots of new fish, bugs, and sea creatures.

Whether you're looking to complete Blathers' museum or just make some quick Bells, these are the new creatures that players need to keep an eye out for this month, as well as how much they cost in bells and where you can find them.

First, players will need to determine if you're in the Northern Hemisphere or the Southern Hemisphere. This is a choice players make right when starting Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and it determines the order of seasons over the course of the year as well as which bugs, fish, and sea creatures pop up each month. Northern Hemisphere players will still be in the middle of a snowy winter while Southern Hemisphere players are experiencing a bright Summer.

Once players have remembered or determined which hemisphere your island is in, Southern Hemisphere players will need to know which creatures to keep an eye out for in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in January 2021.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons January fish, bugs, and sea creatures - Northern Hemisphere

If your island is in the Northern Hemisphere, you'll, unfortunately, run into no new fish, bugs, or sea creatures over the course of January. This is a rare occurrence in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but does mean you don't have to focus on capturing various critters as much to start the new year.

Many fish from previous months are still on your island, so catch anything you missed and donate it to Blathers museum to make some progress! Alternatively, you can sell what you find for Bells and just use January to rack up Bells from the creatures you captured.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons January fish - Southern Hemisphere

While Northern Hemisphere players are out of luck this month, those in the Southern Hemisphere do actually have 5 new fish they can catch.

Blue Marlin (10,000 Bells) are found by the pier all day.

Pufferfish (250 Bells) are found in the sea all day.

Sweetfish (900 Bells) are found in the river all day.

Napoleonfish (10,000 Bells) are found in the sea from 4 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ocean Sunfish (4,000 Bells) are found in the sea from 4 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons January bugs - Southern Hemisphere

While no new bugs appear in the Northern Hemisphere this month, Animal Crossing: New Horizons players in the Southern Hemisphere have lots of new bugs to find!

Blue Weevil Beetles (800 Bells) are found on palm trees all day.

Cicada Shells (10 Bells) are found on trees all day.

Earth-boring Dung Beetles (300 Bells) are found on the ground all day.

Miyama Stags (1,000 Bells) are found on trees all day.

Saw Stags (2,000 Bells) are found on trees all day.

Walking Leaf (600 Bells) is found disguised as leaves all day.

Evening Cicadas (550 Bells) are found on trees from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Walking Sticks (600 Bells) are found on trees from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Brown Cicadas (250 Bells) are found on trees from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Giant Cicadas (500 Bells) are found on trees from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Grasshoppers (160 Bells) are found on the ground from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Robust Cicadas (300 Bells) are found on trees from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cyclommatus Stags (8,000 Bells) are found on palm trees from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Giraffe Stags (12,000 Bells) are found on palm trees from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Golden Stags (12,000 Bells) are found on palm trees from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Horned Atlas (8,000 Bells) are found on palm trees from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Horned Dynastids (1,350 Bells) are found on palm trees from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Horned Elephants (8,000 Bells) are found on palm trees from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Horned Hercules (12,000 Bells) are found on palm trees from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Giant Stags (10,000 Bells) are found on trees from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Scarab Beetles (10,000 Bells) are found on trees from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons January sea creatures - Southern Hemisphere

Finally, there are three new sea creatures that Southern Hemisphere Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can find when diving this month:

Moon jellyfish (600 Bells) are found swimming very slow all day.

Giant Isopods (12,000 Bells) are found swimming very fast from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Horseshoe Crabs (2,500 Bells) are found swimming at a medium speed from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.