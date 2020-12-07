How to find ornaments in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Toy Day is just around the corner in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and with it comes a lot of holiday-themed furniture. If you want to craft all of these cute new items, then you'll need to gather a new material introduced in the game's December update: ornaments.

There are several varieties of ornaments, and you'll need them all if you want to craft the new furniture. Here's everything you need to know about ornaments in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Step 1: Wait or change the date to December 15

Even though you might be excited to collect Toy Day furniture as soon as possible, the required ornaments for it will only be available within a certain window: December 15 to January 6. Starting December 15, Isabelle will send players their first Toy Day-themed DIY recipe and will mention that fallen ornaments could be used to craft new Animal Crossing: New Horizons furniture.

Within that three-week window, your island will get a Toy Day overhaul and you can obtain the furniture DIY recipes and ornaments required. If you want to find ornaments used to craft that furniture, you'll either need to wait it out until December 15 rolls around or time travel to the aforementioned window to get the required materials. This also means if you don't get the required materials by January 6, you'll have to wait until next year to complete the furniture set.

Step 2: Shake the Cedar Trees on your island

There are three kinds of ornaments that you can find on your island: Red, Blue, and Gold. That said, they're all obtained in the same way. Simply shake the cedar trees on your island like you would if you were looking for fruit. Once December 15 rolls around, these trees should get covered in Christmas lights, which is an indicator that you can shake them.

Cedar trees populate the second and third levels of your Animal Crossing: New Horizons island, so you'll need a ladder to access these trees and in turn the ornaments and Toy Day furniture. If you've played Animal Crossing: New Horizons since March, this shouldn't be an issue. Also, keep in mind that each ornament takes up one slot in your inventory — they don't stack like fruit. That means you'll want your inventory to be mostly empty when you head out collecting.

It's beginning to look a lot like Toy Day. Nintendo

Step 3: Craft furniture and decor with ornaments

Once you've gathered some ornaments, simply take them to a workbench and you can use them with any DIY recipe that requires them. Isabelle will give you the Ornament Wreath Recipe automatically, and the others can obtained by getting presents from flying balloons. That means you'll need a slingshot to complete all 13 DIY recipes that require the ornaments.

Overall, a complete set of Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Toy Day Furniture requires the following:

36 Red Ornaments

43 Blue Ornaments

42 Gold Ornaments

You'll have quite a bit of collecting ahead of you if you want to obtain everything before January 6, but thankfully, ornaments are easy to get. Happy hunting!