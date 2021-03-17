Zack Snyder’s Justice League is no longer theoretical. It’s very, very real. DCEU fans have been calling for the release of the “Snyder Cut” ever since the original Justice League film was released back in 2017 to mostly negative reviews. Now, Snyder’s four-hour take promises to give those fans the film they’ve wanted all along.

Early reviews for Zack Snyder’s Justice League suggest that the film manages to live up to its supporters’ high expectations. So when you get to check it out and see for yourself?

Here’s everything you need to know about the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League — from its premiere time all the way to the streaming service it’s available on.

What is the Justice League Snyder Cut release date?

After years of fans waiting for it, Zack Snyder’s Justice League is finally set to premiere on HBO Max on Thursday, March 18th.

When is the Justice League Snyder Cut release time?

Henry Cavill in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. HBO Max

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is expected to become available to stream on HBO Max Thursday, March 18th at 12:01 a.m. Pacific or 3:01 a.m. Eastern.

What is the Justice League Snyder Cut runtime?

Plan on putting aside quite a large chunk of time to watch Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The runtime for the upcoming film clocks in at a whopping 242 minutes (4 hours and 2 minutes). However, the film is split up into multiple different chapters (plus an epilogue), so there is time for bathroom breaks programmed into the film itself.

Where can I watch Justice League Snyder Cut?

In the U.S., Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be available exclusively on HBO Max. You must be a paid subscriber to the streaming service in order to view the film.

Outside of the U.S., the availability and viewing platforms for Zack Snyder’s Justice League can vary from country-to-country. You can find the full list of international viewing options for the film here.

Is there a trailer for the Snyder Cut of Justice League?

Yes! HBO Max has released two full trailers for Zack Snyder’s Justice League in recent months.

The newest trailer is posted below and features plenty of footage from the film, including new looks at Ben Affleck’s Batman, Henry Cavill’s resurrected Superman, and Ray Fisher’s Cyborg. The trailer also continues to tease the presence of Darkseid (Ray Porter) in the film, who promises to be a force of nature the likes of which the DCEU has never seen before.

Does the Snyder Cut of Justice League have a post-credits scene?

Nope. Despite adding multiple hours of runtime to the original film, Zack Snyder seemingly decided against a post-credits scene. Once your movie ends, it really is over.