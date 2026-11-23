We’re only a few weeks away from the premiere of Avengers: Doomsday, but somehow the cast keeps growing. Last year, we watched a five-hour-long livestream of a bunch of chairs that revealed dozens of cast members, but that was just the starting point. Since then, we’ve seen more names added to the list, and each passing trailer reveals just how many heroes will really appear.

With the release of the final trailer earlier this morning, it seems like the Avengers have finally assembled, and the last one to join up is an exciting tease for the future.

In a post on the Marvel Studios Instagram page, Hailee Steinfeld appears in a video that at first seemed like promo for her upcoming animated film Hexed. “Hey, so I’m here with my movie Hexed, but it looks like they delivered a chair from a different movie,” she says, as she tilts the camera to reveal a director’s chair reading her name, a chair identical to the ones in the infamous livestream. And in case it wasn’t clear enough, there’s a big green bow on it, like it was a gift from Dr. Doom himself.

Sure enough, in the trailer released earlier today, there’s a shot of Steinfeld as Kate Bishop among her fellow heroes — our first time seeing her since the post-credits scene in The Marvels back in 2023. That scene depicted Kate being visited by Ms. Marvel, Kamala Khan, who mentioned something about the “Young Avengers.”

Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop in the final trailer for Avengers: Doomsday. Marvel Studios

Kate Bishop is best known for her appearance in Hawkeye, where she was set up as a young heroine who lost her father as a result of the Battle of Manhattan and joined forces with Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, as they took on Kingpin, paving the way for his role in Daredevil: Born Again. But other than the post-credits scene, that’s all we’ve seen of her. She wasn’t even present for the Young Avengers immersive dining presentation on a Disney cruise.

Is this trailer just more confirmation that the Young Avengers are on their way? It certainly seems likely, especially since the trailer also features fellow young hero Cassie Lang, another perfect recruit for the group. This is a massive relief for fans. Unlike the Marvel days of yore, a post-credits scene is no longer the promise of a project to come. It doesn’t seem like we’ll actually see what happened to Dane Whitman after Eternals, or the Council of Kangs after Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. With Kate Bishop featured here, it’s clear that the Young Avengers haven’t slipped through the cracks. It’s possible they’ll even be fully formed by the time credits roll on Doomsday next month.

Avengers: Doomsday premieres in theaters on December 18, 2026.