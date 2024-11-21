There are plenty of ways to catch up on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You could, of course, make the pilgrimage to the theater for every movie, or you could patiently wait to catch new movies streaming on Disney+ alongside Marvel’s ever-growing TV universe. But for the really hardcore fans, there’s Marvel content that requires you to hit the road, like what can be found at the Avengers Campus in Disney’s California Adventure or the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride in Epcot.

Now, another interactive Disney experience is on its way, and it reveals one of Marvel’s most anticipated new team-ups in perhaps the strangest way possible: as a treat after a hearty meal.

The Disney Treasure cruise ship offers an “interactive dining experience.” Disney

Disney has been giving press a sneak peek of the Disney Treasure, its new cruise ship that’s set to take its maiden voyage in December. One of its themed restaurants is “Worlds of Marvel,” where passengers will dine with an Avengers-themed menu, then again later with a Guardians of the Galaxy menu.

Screens show an exclusive adventure throughout the meal, kind of like a Marvel movie. And, fittingly for a Marvel movie, there’s even a post-credits scene, as revealed in a clip released by Attractions Magazine. The scene involves three of Marvel’s youngest heroes: Cassie Lang, America Chavez, and Riri Williams. All three are from completely different parts of the MCU, with Cassie appearing in the Ant-Man movies, America appearing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Riri appearing in Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever (and the upcoming Ironheart).

Not much happens in the clip, which shows the three heroines relaxing on the deck of the Disney Treasure while “celebrating their latest victory.” But the most surprising thing about this reveal is the mere fact that all these characters exist in the same space and are going on missions together. None of these characters have ever interacted, and Williams and Chavez haven’t even appeared outside their introductory movies.

This is just the latest in a long list of evidence pointing towards a future Young Avengers crossover. From Kamala Khan greeting Kate Bishop at the end of The Marvels to Billy Maximoff becoming Wiccan in Agatha All Along, a next-gen Avengers lineup feels inevitable.

That’s why a cruise ship video is so interesting; such experiences are designed to be relevant for years to come, so the narrative doesn’t have to be rewritten as the MCU evolves. These characters taking a leisurely cruise together may be surprising now, but it presumably won’t be in the coming years. The Young Avengers may just feel like a popular fan theory for now, but this is our first concrete sign that something big is coming.