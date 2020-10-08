The Witcher finally returned to filming Season 2 in August following a five-month production shutdown. Netflix has been releasing character images to ramp up anticipation for the season, including fierce photos of Geralt and Ciri with a sword. However, it’s the ones of Yennefer that may explain the mystery of what happened to her at the end of Season 1 and where her story begins in Season 2.

Speculative spoilers ahead for The Witcher Season 2.

In the Season 1 finale, Yennefer joined Tissaia and the other mages at the Battle of Sodden Hill to stop the Nilfgaardian army from invading the north. With several of the mages wounded or dead, Yennefer used her full power to burn the Nilfgaard army in the vicinity. However, no one could find Yennefer in the aftermath, having mysteriously disappeared without a trace.

Netflix released two images of Anya Chalotra’s Yennefer that hints at what may have happened to her. The first image is of her hands, which are chained around a pole. The second reveals a bloodied and bruised Yennefer standing in the middle of a forest. Behind her, it looks like two men are duking it out with swords near a fire. It’s very possible that Yennefer was kidnapped by the Wild Hunt .

Yennefer has seemingly been captured. Netflix

In The Witcher books, the Wild Hunt (or Red Riders) is a horde of specters who ride zombie horses and travel through portals. Their primary mission is to raid villages and capture people to serve the elves of another world. Their role is more important to the games, however, and they serve as the main antagonists of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Once they discover that Ciri possesses powerful Elder magic, they attempt to hunt her down and use her for political and magical gain. When their initial efforts prove unsuccessful, the Wild Hunt tracks down Geralt and Yennefer instead, kidnapping the latter as bait knowing that it would draw Ciri out. She’s with them for some time before Geralt finds them and proposes that he’ll join the Wild Hunt if they let Yennefer go.

Yennefer is probably bloodied from the Battle of Sodden Hill. Netflix

It’s likely that this storyline could play out in Season 2 of The Witcher. Of course, Yennefer has yet to meet Ciri, but she and Geralt have already crossed paths and become romantically involved. Perhaps the Wild Hunt sensed the influx of magic during the Battle of Sodden and swooped in to nab Yennefer immediately after she destroyed the Nilfgaardian army.

Considering their method of travel, the Wild Hunt’s capture of Yennefer would explain her sudden disappearance at the end of Season 1, as well as why she’s in chains in Season 2, which might prevent her from using her magic. How long she’ll remain a prisoner is still a mystery, but these teasers have us rooting for Yennefer’s escape more than ever.