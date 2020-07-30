The Witcher Season 1 was an instant success for Netflix, generally pleasing fans of Andrzej Sapkowski's books and The Witcher video games that helped popularize Geralt of Rivia in mainstream media. Now, ahead of The Witcher Season 2’s return to filming next month, Netflix has announced The Witcher: Blood Origin, a live-action limited prequel series set in the same universe.

The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich will also helm this new show, with Sapkowski serving as creative consultant. In a press statement, Hissrich expressed her enthusiasm for getting to work on another project set in the world of The Witcher.

“It’s an exciting challenge to explore and expand The Witcher universe created by Andrzej Sapkowski, and we can’t wait to introduce fans to new characters and an original story that will enrich our magical, mythical world even more.”

The project is still in the early stages, but here’s what we do know about The Witcher: Blood Origin, including release date, plot, cast, and more.

Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. Netflix

When is the release date for The Witcher: Blood Origin?

There’s currently no scheduled release date for the prequel series yet. We do know that it will consist of six episodes and that it will be filmed in the UK, just like its parent show. Stay tuned for more information.

What is the plot of The Witcher: Blood Origin?

Here’s Netflix’s official logline for Blood Origin:

Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time - the origin of the very first Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal “conjunction of the spheres,” when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.

We know the veteran Witcher Vesemir is set to appear in Season 2 of The Witcher, and he’s around 600 or 700 years old. It’s possible Vesemir will offer some nuggets of information about the earliest known Witcher next season, with the remaining backstory set aside for exploration in Blood Origin.

Perhaps what’s most interesting is the fact that the prequel series will explore the elven world. By the time we pick up with The Witcher, the elves have long been persecuted, their lands forcibly occupied, and their population nearly wiped out.

Yennefer of Vengerberg is a descendant of the elven. Netflix

Following the second elven-human war, the elves now live in the mountains, though they’re still fearful of humans attacking them. Blood Origin will likely expand on the history of the elves and how the current state of the Continent came to be. Who knows? Maybe we'll even get to meet an ancestor of Yennefer of Vengerberg, whose mother was half-elven.

Who is in the cast of The Witcher: Blood Origin?

No casting announcements have been made at this time. That said, fans should expect an entirely new cast of characters considering that the prequel is set 1,200 years in the past.

Is there a trailer for The Witcher prequel series?

Not yet since the show hasn’t even begun production. As filming gets underway, expect Netflix to release a trailer closer to the premiere date of Blood Origin. Watch this space.

Are there any other Witcher-based series coming out?

There isn’t another series yet, but there might be in the future. However, Netflix did greenlight an anime prequel movie also set in The Witcher universe.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf will chronicle the journey of Geralt’s mentor and father figure, Vesemir, years before Geralt was born. The film is being produced by Studio Mir, which is famous for animated series like The Legend of Korra and Voltron: Legendary Defender.