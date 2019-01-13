Netflix’s The Witcher series stars Henry Cavill follows a lonely, mutated monster hunter called Geralt of Rivia as he wanders around the dangerous Continent looking for his next opportunity to earn more coin. For all his attempts to avoid destiny and remain morally neutral in all things, he’s inevitably swept into a massive political conflict that involves sorcerers, elves, and the kind of evil that only happens in a dark fantasy where magic can make a nation’s totalitarian politics even scarier.

The Netflix series, like the hugely popular video game series also called The Witcher, is based on a series of short stories and novels written by Polish fantasy author Andrzej Sapkowski. The Witchers are an order of monster hunters given augmented magical abilities after exposure to mutagens, but they also brew potions that enhance their physical attributes even further. Over time, the knowledge to create new Witchers was lost, so Geralt has sort of become legend by the time the series kicks off.

For reasons that aren’t immediately revealed in the series, Geralt is bound to protect a young princess named Ciri (Freya Allan), but on his travels, he also becomes intimately connected with a sorceress named Yennefer (Anya Chalotra). Most of Season 1 follows these three separate plot threads before converging closer to the finale.

Shortly after its release, The Witcher outpaced even The Mandalorian in terms of sheer demand to become the biggest TV series in the world. There’s even data to suggest that it became more popular than even Stranger Things Season 3.

With the fate of the Continent hanging in the balance, fans probably want to know more about The Witcher Season 2, so here’s what we do know.

Henry Cavill in 'The Witcher' Katalin Vermes/Netflix

Has The Witcher been renewed for Season 2?

Variety reported in November 2019 — more than a month before Season 1 even hit the platform — that The Witcher had received a pre-emptive Season 2 renewal. That’s always a strong indication that Netflix has a lot of confidence in the series, and it’s with good reason.

Henry Cavill thanked fans for their support in a January 10, 2020 Instagram post and confirmed they were already working on Season 2.

Anya Chalotra in 'The Witcher' Katalin Vermes/Netflix

When is The Witcher Season 2 release date?

In a January 2020 Reddit AMA, showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich confirmed Season 2 wouldn’t be released until 2021. “We don’t yet have a target launch date for S2, past 2021,” she wrote. “We don’t want to rush the product. That doesn’t benefit anyone.”

The Hollywood Reporter reported in November 2019 that Season 2 wouldn’t be released until fall 2021, but it’s possible we might see it much sooner.

Production for Season 1 lasted from October 2018 to May 2019 and was released seven months later. Production on Season 2 kicked off in February 2020, which means it could wrap in August or September 2020 (at the absolutely latest) if work on this new season follows that same timeline. As such, this could mean we're looking at a February or March 2021 release date for The Witcher Season 2 — unless Netflix has other plans.

Freya Allan in 'The Witcher' Katalin Vermes/Netflix

How many episodes will The Witcher Season 2 have?

The Hollywood Reporter reported with the Season 2 renewal announcement in November 2019 that the second season would be eight episodes long, just like Season 1.

What is the plot of The Witcher Season 2?

In the aforementioned Reddit AMA, showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich confirmed that in Season 2, “the story will be much more linear now that the three characters’ stories have started to intersect.” In other comments, she implied we might “meet more Witchers” and explore the depth of the Nilfgaardian villains.

Season 1 loosely adapted two Witcher short story collections: The Last Wish and the Sword of Destiny. Based on where Season 1 ends, Season 2 should adapt the novel Blood of Elves.

In that story, Ciri becomes the target of political assassinations from Nilfgaard and other nations as well. Geralt takes her to Kaer Morhen, the castle kept by the order of Witchers. There, Geralt trains her with other Witchers, including the ancient Vesemir. The mage Triss (who seemed gravely injured in the Season 1 finale) also arrives and helps instruct Ciri in the use of magic. Eventually all of these characters, including Yennefer, essentially form an unlikely adoptive family, with Yennefer and Geralt acting as parents and teachers to Ciri, whose immense magical power is unlike anyone else’s in existence.

Season 2 of The Witcher already sounds wild.

Who is in The Witcher Season 2 cast?

The Witcher Season 2 has added some truly stellar actors into the mix. In February, Deadline revealed Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju would appear in the upcoming season as Nivellen. Hivju's character confirms a popular Witcher tale will be woven into the Season 2 premiere episode focusing on Nivellen, a character cursed for the crimes he's committed in the past. Additional new cast members include Yasen Atour (Young Wallander) as Coen, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Fast and Furious 9) as Eskel, and recent graduate Mecia Simson as Francesca.

The new cast members will join lead cast Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, and Joey Batey, a.k.a. our beloved bard Jaskier. Additional returning cast members include MyAnna Buring as Tissaia, Anna Shaffer as Triss Merigold, Tom Canton as Filavandrel, Eamon Farren as Cahir, Mimi Ndiweni as Fringilla Vigo, and Mahesh Jadu as Vilgefortz.

How can I keep The Witcher good times going until Season 2?

If you've already re-watched The Witcher Season 1 more times than you can count and your copies of Sapkowski's Witcher stories are falling apart at the seams, why not hold an impromptu dance party with The Witcher soundtrack, which you can currently stream on Spotify, blasting in the background?