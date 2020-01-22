Spotify is now streaming your favorite song from Netflix's 'The Witcher'

Toss a coin to your Spotify subscription. The music streaming giant will add the official soundtrack to Netflix's The Witcher later this week, and in preparation, an official recording of the hit song "Toss a Coin to Your Witcher" is available to listen now for all Spotify users.

On Wednesday, Netflix made "Toss a Coin to Your Witcher" available to stream on Spotify. In a post shared on the official Twitter account for The Witcher, a poetic tweet reads: "When a humble bard, wrote a catchy song. You tweeted and asked us, What’s taking so long?" The tweet announced the show's soundtrack will release "everywhere" on January 24, with "Toss a Coin to Your Witcher" available now as a single.

Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich joined in on the fun on Twitter, tweeting: "Ask and ye shall receive, #TheWitcher fans!"

The song, written on behalf of protagonist Geralt of Rivia (played by Henry Cavill) is an acoustic ballad that celebrates the bravery of Geralt and his occupation of "Witcher," monster hunters-for-hire who aren't always welcomed in every tavern they wander into.

In the hit Netflix series, Geralt meets the bard Jaskier (Batey), who writes the song to thank Geralt for saving him and letting him tag along on his journey. By the fourth episode, Jaskier's song has become a viral sensation among common folk who now welcome witchers instead of chasing them out of town.

Just as the song caught fire in the world of The Witcher, it's become a hit in the real world. A million and one covers exist on YouTube, including ones that reimagine the song into genres like heavy metal, hip-hop, EDM, and trap. A popular mod allows the song to be heard in the 2015 video game, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. But now, a month after the show's premiere, fans of The Witcher can kick back to an official recording on Spotify. So, if your Dungeons & Dragons table is sorely missing some Jaskier tunes, you're now in luck.

Henry Cavill, left, and Joey Batey, right, in Netflix's 'The Witcher.' Netflix

The song was composed by musicians Sonya Belousova and Giona Ostinelli, with Batey performing the vocals. In a series of tweets, Netflix revealed the song underwent several iterations, including one that was rap. "In the end, they decided to go with something a little more in keeping with [Hissrich's] incredible vision for the series," Netflix revealed.

The Witcher, currently one of Netflix's most popular shows, is an adaptation of the Polish fantasy novels called The Witcher Saga from writer Andrzej Sapkowski. Beginning as a series of short stories published in the Polish fantasy magazine Fantastyka in the 1980s, The Witcher Saga has expanded to eight complete novels, a tabletop role-playing game, and a trilogy of best-selling video games. 2015's The Witcher 3, developed by CD Projekt Red, is one of the most popular video games of all time including a more recent surge due to the Netflix series.

You can listen to "Toss a Coin to Your Witcher" on Spotify here.

The Witcher is streaming now on Netflix.