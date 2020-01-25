The Witcher Season 2 is still a long ways away, but Netflix is taking an unprecedented approach to expanding the show's fantasy universe. The company recently announced plans for an anime film that will coexist with the ongoing live-action series starring Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia.

The Witcher blog Redanian Intelligence initially noted a WGA crediting the show's staff writer Beau DeMayowith's upcoming work on a project called The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, and Netflix confirmed Wednesday via the NX Twitter account that an anime film of that same name was in development.

How exactly will the "anime film" complement the show? Will it include the same characters from the show and the same cast? When will it be available to stream? Are there any books or stories from author Andrzej Sapkowski that it might borrow from? And most importantly, what's the release date for The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf?

Here's all of that and more. (And don't worry, The Witcher Season 2 is coming too.)

Who's making The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf?

The announcement tweet confirms that the live-action series creator and showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich was involved with the project, along with writer Beau DeMayo, who penned the first season's third episode, “Betrayer Moon.” (That's the episode in which Geralt confronts the Striga and Yennefer undergoes her transformation.) The tweet also mentions Korean animation house Studio Mir, known for Netflix's Voltron: Legendary Defender and The Legend of Korra.

This being an offshoot of The Witcher, we have to assume that Henry Cavill will wind up voicing Geralt of Rivia in the anime movie, especially with "Nightmare of the Wolf" as a subtitle when he's often called "The White Wolf." Because of the character's immense longevity, it's possible that the anime could exclude all of the other characters we know from the show.

Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's 'The Witcher'. Netflix

What is The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf about?

The official teaser promises the film "will take us back to a new threat facing the Continent." This makes it a bit unclear exactly when the series takes place. Are we being taken back to the Continent? Or are we being taken back in time? For it to be a "new threat" means that it won't be ghouls, strigas, Nilfgaard, dragons, djinns, hedgehog people, or strigas.

Anyone who's seen the first season knows how expansive and at times confusing the timeline is, leading the platform to release an official interactive timeline that offers all manner of extra tidbits. According to that website, Geralt was born in 1160 and Season 1 ends 103 years later in 1263, which is to say that he went on many different adventures before, during, and after the events presented in the first season.

As "The White Wolf," Geralt is almost certainly the Wolf who's having some kind of nightmare, which might mean that the entire anime movie takes place inside a dream. Interestingly enough, the opening scenes in the video game The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (spoiler alert) take place within a nightmare Geralt is having at a point in time not long after the events depicted at the end of Season 1. Eredin, the leader of the Wild Hunt, is also said to be the Lord of Nightmares, and his goal in the third Witcher game is to hunt down Ciri so he might use her powerful magic powers for reasons we won't spoil here. Incorporating the Wild Hunt is inevitable for the show, so it's possible that Nightmare of the Wolf could focus on the Wild Hunt entirely.

There's also something called The Cave of Dreams presented as a side quest in The Witcher 3 where people can consume hallucinogenic herbs and face their fears via a kind of nightmare trance — yet another viable candidate.

Geralt and an adult Ciri, as depicted in 'The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt'. CD Projekt Red

When is The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf's release date?

So far there is no confirmed release date for the movie, but Redanian Intelligence's original report speculates that Henry Cavill's absence from most Season 1 promotional events means that he may have been recording his lines for the animated film. Voice actress Harriet Kershaw also lists The Witcher on her website under the CV section under the year 2020 as "various roles," which is a strong indication that she only recorded vocal work and did not perform any live-action roles.

All of this indicates that The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf will probably be released on Netflix before Season 2.

Showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich said in a Reddit AMA that Season 2 was on track for a release date sometime in 2021. Redanian Intelligence also reported that executive producer Tomek Baginski said in an interview, "We are planning a few more interesting surprises between seasons but I will not say exactly what will happen." One of those "interesting surprises" is, apparently, this anime movie. Baginski's comment also implies it might release "between seasons," offering further support of a 2020 release date.

We'll leave you with this excellent fan-made animated tribute to "Toss a Coin to Your Witcher" that we hope is recreated in Nightmare of the Wolf: