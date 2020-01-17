Princess Ciri’s journey throughout Season 1 of Netflix’s The Witcher was fraught with danger at every turn. She didn’t know who she could trust other than Geralt of Rivia, known to her only as her “destiny.” While the season finale left some questions unanswered regarding Ciri’s story, an intriguing new theory suggests that the doppler’s introduction could pave the way for a big Season 2 twist.

In Episode 6 of Season 1, Ciri is impersonated by a doppler — a supernatural creature who can take the form, memories, and mannerisms of anyone they touch. The Black Knight, Cahir, kidnaps the doppler, believing them to be the real Ciri as promised. However, the kidnapping was orchestrated by the doppler, who was angry with Cahir for not revealing Ciri’s true identity. Now that we know the doppler can take the form of Ciri, it’s possible they could do it again in Season 2.

Freya Allan as Ciri in 'The Witcher' Katalin Vermes/Netflix

Reddit user TheRickiestMorty theorizes that the doppler’s true payment upon the capture of Ciri was her hair. Confused? Let’s backtrack. When the doppler is first introduced, we see they have a creepy collection of body parts. Later, when the doppler impersonates Mousesack, a trusted Cintra druid, and gains Ciri’s trust, they touch her hair at every chance. It’s something the real Mousesack would’ve never done. So what was the doppler’s deal?

“Cahir promised Ciri’s hair, which is a famous visual trait of her, as payment, so that the Doppler could use it in his body part collection,” writes the theorist.

It’s an interesting take, but how does it connect to Season 2 of The Witcher? After all, the doppler tied Ciri to a tree and didn’t seem interested in going back for her afterward. However, the doppler did escape from Cahir’s clutches, meaning the creature is out there and could look like anybody. It’s possible the doppler could return in Season 2 to take on Ciri’s form once more. Or, at the very least, it may choose to impersonate someone close to her so they can collect her hair for their valued collection.

Everyone was after Ciri in Season 1 of 'The Witcher'. Netflix

It’s possible the doppler was simply playing with Ciri’s hair for future impersonations and nothing more. Still, the idea that he wanted her hair for his collection isn’t much of a stretch. The doppler seems vindictive enough and, since he didn’t get what he was owed, there’s a chance he’ll be back to collect.

If anything, this theory calls into question whether it was really Ciri who crossed paths with Geralt in the woods during the Season 1 finale. While there’s no reason to truly believe that the doppler is that invested in the wayward princess, The Witcher’s world is bountiful enough to entertain several potential outcomes.

The Witcher Season 1 is currently available to stream on Netflix.