Will There Be a Loki Season 3? How the Disney+ Show Could Return

Just how literal is the TVA’s motto, “For All Time, Always”? Because after three years, it looks like Loki’s massively popular Disney+ original MCU series, the first to nab a second season, may actually have ended.

But we’ve seen Loki kick the bucket before, and that didn’t stop him from returning for an entirely new adventure. After the seemingly final conclusion reached in the Loki Season 2 finale, how could he make a return? The answer may be hiding right in plain sight.

Warning! Major Spoilers for Loki Season 2 Episode 6 “Glorious Purpose” ahead!

Fixing the Temporal Loom proved futile, so Loki had to take drastic action. Marvel Studios

Loki Season 2 Episode 6 depicted Loki as he reached his final form. Gone was the 2012 god who just wanted power because he’s a god. Faced with the destruction of time itself — and the friends he’d grown to love — he decided he was going to be a selfless god and purposefully destroy the Time Loom. But in its wake, he leaves behind a beautiful tree made of branches, with him in the center. He may not be able to return to the TVA, but he can keep time growing.

Will Loki Be Renewed for Season 3?

Unlike Season 1, Season 2 didn’t end with an immediate promise for more, so it’s still unclear if Season 3 will happen. With Loki now quite literally binding the time-space continuum, it may not be easy to bring him back for another adventure with the TVA — but nothing’s impossible, especially not with variants in the mix.

Loki doesn’t necessarily have to be about Tom Hiddleston as Loki — Sylvie is a variant, after all. Marvel Studios

How Could Loki Return for Season 3?

We know that variants are now part of time for good — after Loki’s sacrifice, we see B-15 ask if any other Kang variants know about their existence yet. We also know Loki has plenty of variants — after all, Sylvie is one. While the Loki we’ve followed for the past few years is now part of the material of the universe, there’s nothing saying another variant (preferably one who looks like Tom Hiddleston) could take over protecting the TVA.

But would bringing in a new Loki lessen the impact of the original’s sacrifice? Maybe the future of Loki actually lies with the first variant we met: Sylvie. How will she rebuild her life? No matter what Loki looks like, the Season 2 finale proved that the door to this Loki is closed — but Marvel always leaves a window open just in case.

Loki Season 2 is now streaming on Disney+.