The Wheel of Time is one of Amazon’s most ambitious shows yet. Fielding comparisons to Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings, the fantasy epic takes viewers on a new kind of journey based on Robert Jordan’s bestselling novels. With Episode 5, The Wheel of Time is more than halfway through its first season, and much of the story it has been setting up in the first four episodes is starting to play out in exciting ways.

With Rosamund Pike leading a group of charismatic new faces, The Wheel of Time is building up to a finale (and eventual second season) that fans are eager to watch. Until then, here is everything you need to know about The Wheel of Time Season 1 Episode 5, from its release date and time to its title and runtime.

Josha Stradowski as Rand and Barney Harris as Mat Cauthon in The Wheel of Time. Amazon Studios

When is The Wheel of Time Episode 5 release date?

The Wheel of Time Episode 5 will premiere on Friday, December 3. The Wheel of Time releases a new episode every Friday.

Where can I watch The Wheel of Time Episode 5?

The Wheel of Time streams new episodes on Amazon’s streaming service, Prime Video, exclusively. A subscription to Amazon Prime is required to watch Episode 5.

When is The Wheel of Time Episode 5 release time?

Amazon Prime Video typically makes its new shows and movies available to stream at 12 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).

The Wheel of Time Episode 5 will likely premiere on December 3 at 12 a.m. GMT, meaning the series would release on Prime Video on Thursday, December 2 at 7 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST).

The main cast of The Wheel of Time Amazon Studios

How many episodes are left in The Wheel of Time Season 1?

The Wheel of Time Season 1 consists of eight episodes in total. When Episode 5 premieres, only three more episodes will remain of the first season.

What is The Wheel of Time Episode 5 title?

The Wheel of Time Episode 5 title is “Blood Calls Blood.” Here is the complete list of episode titles for Season 1:

Episode 1 – “Leavetaking”

Episode 2 – “Shadow's Waiting”

Episode 3 – “A Place of Safety”

Episode 4 – “The Dragon Reborn”

Episode 5 – “Blood Calls Blood”

Episode 6 – “The Flame of Tar Valon”

Episode 7 - "The Dark Along the Ways"

Episode 8 - "The Eye of the World"

What is The Wheel of Time Episode 5 runtime?

The Wheel of Time episodes range between 53 minutes and a little over an hour in runtime. Episode 5’s runtime is approximately one hour, including the end credits.

Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) and Lan (Daniel Henney) in The Wheel of Time. Amazon Studios

What is The Wheel of Time Episode 5 plot?

Adapted from Robert Jordan’s fantasy book series, The Wheel of Time follows a group of young people — one of them prophesied to be the chosen one — and their powerful leader Moiraine (Rosamund Pike).

Episode 5 will pick on where last week’s episode ended. Moiraine and Lan will mourn their loss, while Perrin, Egwene, Mat, and Rand will deal with people both familiar and strange.

Is there a Wheel of Time Episode 5 trailer?

No, there is not a promo trailer for Episode 5. However, several trailers include scenes from throughout the first season. You can watch them in the embeds below.

