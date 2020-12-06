Everything we know about Amazon's epic fantasy show, The Wheel of Time

Move over, Lord of the Rings , there's a new high fantasy in town.The Wheel of Time is headed to Amazon Prime after years of being stuck at a development impasse. Based on the best-selling book series by Robert Jordan (whose real name was James Oliver Rigney Jr.), the fantasy show will adapt the sprawling mythology of the novels, similar to what Lauren Schmidt Hissrich did with The Witcher on Netflix.

What was planned to be a series of six books evolved into 14 published works, all set in a world that is unbound by time — the past and future exist simultaneously. In a statement, Head of Amazon Studios Jennifer Salke says that she felt it was the most opportune time to adapt the beloved novels.

“The Wheel of Time is endlessly fascinating and resonates hugely with fans as one of the best-selling global properties, and we were drawn to its timely narrative featuring powerful women at the core. We’re thrilled to extend our relationship with devotees who’ve found the book series transformative and welcome new ones by bringing it to life on Prime Video for viewers worldwide.”

Here’s everything we know about The Wheel of Time, including its release date, plot, and cast.

What is the release date of The Wheel of Time?

Amazon has not yet set a release date for the series. The Wheel of Time has been in development for a couple of years now and finally began filming in September of 2019. However, the global pandemic halted production on Wheel of Time in March, with production resuming once more in September before being shut down once more.

While the delays are not surprising given the current health crisis, the cast has already filmed six of the eight episodes and there’s hope that the fantasy will finally be released at some point in late 2021. Speaking at a panel during JordanCONline, showrunner Rafe Judkins reassured fans that things were going well despite the delays.

“The nice thing about [the pause in production] is that we will now have all eight scripts going into prep for Season 2, which will let us do such a better job with it and it lets me focus more on the scripts and the editing that we’re doing right now because were not shooting.”

What is the plot of The Wheel of Time on Amazon Prime?

The series will follow Moiraine, a member of the mysterious (and all-female) group known as the Aes Sedai. Along with five others, Moiraine sets off on a journey of discovery and adventure. Namely, the heroine believes that she is the reincarnated form of a legendary hero (known as the Dragon Reborn) who is foretold to save the world or leave it in ruin.

Fans shouldn’t expect The Wheel of Time’s first season to exclusively follow the events of the first book. Here’s what Judkins had to say about the nature of the show’s storytelling.

“We’re approaching this as an adaptation of the entire series, not just each book individually. So hopefully Season One will feel more like the entire book series of Wheel of Time than it does like Eye of the World.”

While the remainder of the plot is shrouded in mystery, the titles of five of the eight episodes have been released. They are as follows:

Episode 1, "Leavetaking"

Episode 2, "Shadow's Waiting"

Episode 3, “A Place of Safety”

Episode 4, "The Dragon Reborn"

Episode 5, "Blood Calls Blood"

Episode 6 ,"The Flame of Tar Valon"

Who is in the cast of The Wheel of Time?

The cast is quite impressive and also very large. Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl) will play Moiraine and she’ll be joined by Josha Stradowski as Rand al’Thor, Sophie Okonedo as Siuan Sanche and more. Here’s the full list so far:

Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor

Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara

Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara

Barney Harris as Mat Cauthon

Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere

Daniel Henney as al'Lan Mandragoran

Michael McElhatton as Tam al'Thor

Álvaro Morte as Logain Ablar

Hammed Animashaun as Loial

Alexandre Willaume as Thom Merrilin

Johann Myers as Padan Fain

Jennifer Cheon Garcia as Leane Sharif

Maria Doyle Kennedy as Illa

Daryl McCormack as Aram

Narinder Samra as Raen

Priyanka Bose as Alanna Mosvani

Emmanuel Imani as Ihvon

Taylor Napier as Maksim, Alanna's Warder

Kate Fleetwood as Liandrin Guirale

Christopher Sciueref as Abell Cauthon

Juliet Howland as Natti Cauthon

Mandi Symonds as Daise Congar

Lolita Chakrabarti as Marin al'Vere

Michael Tuahine as Bran al'Vere

David Sterne as Cenn Buie

Abdul Salis as Eamon Valda

Stuart Graham as Geofram Bornhald

Kae Alexander as Min Farshaw

Clare Perkins as Kerene Nagashi

Peter Franzén as Stepin

Pasha Bocarie as Master Grinwell

Jennifer K Preston as Mistress Grinwell

Darren Clarke as Basel Gill

Is there a trailer for The Wheel of Time?

Not yet, but there will likely be one released closer to the series’ premiere date. In the meantime, Amazon has offered a first look at the series on Twitter with a video about the making of a heron-mark blade, a weapon used by the most skilled of swords people otherwise known as Blademasters. Watch it below!

Has The Wheel of Time been renewed for Season 2 on Amazon Prime?

No, not yet. While the series obviously has plenty of source material to keep it going for many seasons, Amazon has only given the greenlight for one season so far. However, considering the amount of time and effort being taken to bring this adaptation to life, it seems likely that the streaming service will renew The Wheel of Time for more seasons down the line. Stay tuned.