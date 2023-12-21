Things may be touch-and-go for Marvel and its cinematic universe, but the franchise seems to be doing alright for itself on the small screen. Marvel’s animated projects especially are keeping things interesting on Disney+ — and though we’ll only be getting one Marvel movie in 2024, a slate full of animated series are set to pick up the slack.

First up is the highly-anticipated second season of Marvel anthology What If...? The series promises even more earth-shattering match-ups across the multiverse. Not only will it remix the role that resident baddies (like Xu Wenwu and Hela) play in the MCU, but What If...? will also introduce an original hero in the form of Kahhori (voiced by Echo’s Devery Jacobs). There’s plenty to look forward to in the new season, and with Marvel’s new release schedule, we won’t have to wait very long to enjoy it all.

What day does What If Season 2 release?

What If...? Season 2 will reintroduce the MCU’s most formidable villains — like Shang-Chi’s Wenwu and Thor: Ragnarok’s Hela — as heroes. Marvel Studios

What If...? returns for its second season on December 22, but Marvel is employing a very interesting release model this time around. Instead of weekly drops, a new episode of What If...? will be available to stream every day on Disney+, through December 30.

What time will episodes of What If release?

An official release time for What If...? Season 2 hasn’t yet been announced, but Marvel confirms that each episode will be dropping “nightly.” Marvel’s last series, Loki, aired at 6:00 p.m. PST, which is 9:00 p.m. EST. It’s become the new normal for original shows streaming on Disney+, so it’s safe to say that What If...? will air at the same time.

Is there a trailer for What If Season 2?

Marvel Studios dropped its first official trailer for What If...? Season 2 last month. Check it out below.

How many episodes will What If have?

As with its first season, What If...? Season 2 has nine episodes. Paired with its unique release strategy, fans can look forward to a new episode of the series dropping for nine days straight.

Will there be a What If Season 3?

A third season of What If...? was announced in 2022. There’s no official release date yet, but it may be a year or two before we can dive into the new alternate worlds that writer and executive producer A.C. Bradley cooks up next. As this is an animated series, it takes time to produce. It may be wise to savor Season 2 in the meantime, but since this is an anthology, it’s much easier to revisit episodes whenever one gets the urge.

What If...? Season 2 premieres on December 22 on Disney+, with new episodes streaming daily.