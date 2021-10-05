What If? Episode 9 release date, premiere time, plot, trailer, and Disney+ schedule

Nine weeks after it made its long-awaited premiere on Disney+, Marvel’s What If…? is set to bring its first season to an action-packed close this week.

Picking up where its penultimate episode left off, with The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) struggling to put an end to Infinite Ultron’s ongoing multiversal conquest, the animated series’ Season 1 finale promises to bring together all of the season’s various leftover story threads and cliffhangers in (presumably) thrilling and chaotic fashion.

In other words, it’s not an episode that Marvel fans will want to wait too long before watching (no pun intended). So here’s everything we know about the upcoming Disney+ premiere of What If…? Episode 9 — from its release date to its premiere time and plot.

When is the What If…? Episode 9 release date?

“I am The Watcher.” Marvel Studios

What If…? Episode 9 releases Wednesday, October 6 on Disney+. It is the Season 1 finale.

When is the What If…? Episode 9 release time?

What If…? Episode 9 becomes available to stream on Disney+ Wednesday, October 6 at 12:01 a.m. Pacific, or 3:01 a.m. Eastern.

How long is the What If…? Episode 9 runtime?

The first eight episodes of What If…? have all clocked in somewhere between 30 and 37 minutes in length. The fact that it is the show’s Season 1 finale means that it could end up being the show’s longest episode to date. But even if that doesn’t end up being the case, it seems safe to say that its runtime will still stick somewhat close to the show’s established 35-minute average (counting end credits).

What is the plot of What If…? Episode 9?

“Anything is possible in a multiverse.” Marvel Studios

Based on both previous What If…? trailers and how the show’s eighth episode ended last week, there’s a high chance that What If…? Episode 9 will focus mainly on The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) and Doctor Strange Supreme (Benedict Cumberbatch)’s efforts to assemble a team of multiversal characters to try and stop Infinite Ultron from destroying the entire multiverse.

That team will be comprised mainly of characters already introduced in What If…?’s first eight episodes, including Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Star-Lord T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), and Party Thor (Chris Hemsworth). The warlord version of Gamora, who has only been shown up in various What If…? trailers and sneak peeks, is also expected to be introduced in the episode.

Where can I watch What If…? Episode 9?

What If…? is a Disney+ exclusive series which means that, like WandaVision and Loki, its episodes are only available to stream for the service’s paid subscribers.

Is there a What If…? Episode 9 trailer?

In short: No, a trailer for What If…? Episode 9 has not yet been released by either Marvel or Disney. Fortunately, past What If…? trailers have already featured several scenes and moments that we now know are from the show’s Season 1 finale, including shots of the episode’s central, multiversal team assembled.

With that in mind, feel free to watch the two trailers included below as much as you want in the days leading up to What If…? Episode 9’s release — when we’ll get to finally see how the season’s Infinite Ultron storyline comes to its climactic end.