Westworld Easter egg reveals a "dead" character may return in Season 4

Westworld Season 3 ended on a few major cliffhangers, and while Season 4 is already confirmed, it will be a while before we find out what happened to Bernard, the Man in Black, Maeve, Dolores, and the rest of the gang. However, in typical Westworld fashion, the HBO show is already teasing fans with new clues online, and one Easter egg, in particular, could reveal how a character who allegedly died at the end of Season 3 will return in an unexpected way in Westworld Season 4.

Warning! Spoilers ahead for the Westworld Season 3 finale and maybe Season 4 too.

Still here? Great, let's talk spoilers.

In the Westworld Season 3 finale, Serac finally captured Dolores and hooked her up to his supercomputer Rehoboam, which it turns out was actually controlling him the entire time. Serac's goal was to torture Dolores by deleting her memories until she gave up access to the Sublime (the secret server where all those Hosts escaped to at the end of Season 2), but when he found out she didn't have the location he decided to just wipe her memory completely.

Dolores meets Serac in the 'Westworld' Season 3 finale. It doesn't go well. HBO

This sort of backfired in that it gave Dolores the opportunity to overload Rehoboam, allowing her to essentially take the world-controlling A.I. out with her. So at the end of Westworld Season 3, both Dolores and Rehoboam are gone for good. Except, maybe they're not.

On Reddit, Westworld fans were quick to point out that visiting a promotional website for the fictional company Incite (that's the one Serac/Rehoboam used to control humanity) caused the site to crash. This makes sense since, on the show, Incite is presumably out of business. What's interesting though, is what happens after the website glitches out.

Stick around for a few moments and you'll wind up on a staticky screen with looping audio. It's definitely someone's voice, but it's hard to make out who. However, Westworld fans are convinced it's Dolores speaking from beyond the grave.

Here's a cleaned-up version of the audio courtesy of Reddit user Gremio42:

What is Dolores trying to tell us? It's tough to say. According to Gremio42 it sounds like, "Which is Rehoboam, and I can unlock the door with the key." Other guesses include "my my, you're just another man..." or "which is how it end, anything wrong with knowing the truth."

We really have no idea what Dolores is trying to tell us, but all these options seem to suggest that she could be plotting something big. Assuming that her consciousness somehow survived inside Rehoboam, it's likely only a matter of time before she escapes back into the real world or even onto the internet. If you think Westworld Season 4 is starting to sound like the plot of Avengers: Age of Ultron, well, you're not wrong.

The only thing more dangerous than a Dolores who's made copies of herself may be a Dolores who can literally be everywhere at once because she no longer needs a physical body at all. Westworld Season 4 just got interesting.