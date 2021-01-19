Is WandaVision setting up the X-Men? Popular fan theories and rumors about the Disney+ series leading up to its premiere revolved almost entirely around that possibility. Now that WandaVision's premiere episodes are finally available to the public, fans have been eagerly scouring the series’ first two installments for any clues that may relate to the X-Men.

One Marvel fan, proposes the cheekily ludicrous idea that WandaVision is teasing its X-Men connection through the time positions of its clocks. It's an off-the-wall theory, for sure, but stranger things have happened in the Marvel Universe. Let's unpack.

The Theory — Redditor u/captmotorcycle went through the trouble of screenshotting several of the clocks featured in the WandaVision premiere episodes — including that Strucker watch — suggesting that they communicate a secret message. The theory proposes that the positions of the clock hands can be translated into letters through the flag semaphore system, which when combined, spell “X-MEN.”

Check out the screenshots for yourself below:

Mutants in the MCU — Ever since those initial House of M references started dropping, Marvel fans have speculated that WandaVision would pave the way for mutants in the MCU. Additional evidence, like the confirmation that WandaVision leads directly into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, has made it pretty clear that whatever multiverse tampering is happening in WandaVision will impact the entire MCU going forward.

Of course, none of this means that WandaVision actually has a role to play in Marvel’s inevitable X-Men stories, since the studio has yet to unveil any details about its actual plans. But there have been enough rumors up until this point to support the WandaVision/X-Men theories for fans to safely speculate that the two properties will be connected.

So is it possible that this theory about Wandavision's clocks is correct? Would Marvel go to these ridiculous lengths to lay new hints and Easter eggs for fans? Honestly, probably not.

Teyonah Parris and Elizabeth Olsen in WandaVision. Marvel Studios

The Inverse Analysis — It’s hard to believe that anyone involved in WandaVision would go so far as to put hidden messages in the show’s physical clocks and watches. What are the chances anyone at Marvel even knows the flag semaphore system in the first place?

To be fair, the Marvel Studios creative team has always found fun ways to sneak hidden messages and Easter eggs into their titles. The studio has also been dead set on keeping as much about WandaVision a secret as possible, which means they could be making the MCU-related Easter eggs in the series especially hard to find this time around. Hiding a message in clock faces seems pretty absurd, even for Marvel, but it wouldn’t be the first time the studio has surprised us.