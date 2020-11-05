WandaVision leaks may reveal the trippy show's most important episode

WandaVision has become the MCU’s most highly anticipated project , and it's not simply because it's the first Marvel content out since last year’s Spider-Man: Far From Home. In September, Disney+ released the series’ first full-length trailer which included a hefty chunk of intriguing footage, including a clearer picture of Kathryn Hahn’s mysterious character. Now, new leak seemingly reveals that WandaVision's Halloween-themed episode may be its most pivotal.

A WandaVision crew member recently posted — and subsequently deleted — photos from the set of the Disney+ series to their Instagram account. The images (via Twitter user MovieCPlanet) reveal the fictional Westview Public Library decked out in Halloween decor like hay, scraps of black cloth, and pumpkins, as well as a massive tank driving down the street.

Scarlet Witch in her original comics costume. Marvel

At this point, it's not clear whether the tank belongs to the U.S. military or S.W.O.R.D. — an agency established to monitor extraterrestrial threats that is widely speculated to play a crucial role in the series — because there is no insignia identifying it. Whatever the case, the tank’s presence seems jarring and out of place in the otherwise the serene setting.

Judging from the trailer, Wanda and Vision are trapped in some sort of sitcom-style alternate reality, seemingly separated from the real world by an electromagnetic field. The main characters and Agatha are also wearing Halloween costumes. At first, it seemed their garb was simply meant as an homage to the characters’ famous comic book costumes. However, it seems more than likely that the Halloween festivities will mark some kind of shift in Wanda’s alternate life, from its sitcom format to the present day.

The tank may be the first collision of Wanda's warped reality and the real world. The trailer suggested that S.W.O.R.D. and Monica Rambeau are stationed right outside Wanda’s literal reality bubble. Tanks have also surrounded the area, perhaps in an attempt to enter the alternate reality by force. Monica is seemingly thrown out of the warped reality, possibly because she has repeatedly attempted to pull Wanda out of her stupor with little success.

Vision walks around town in his Halloween costume, but nothing is as it seems. Marvel

The trailer also suggests Agatha confronts Vision while they’re both dressed in their Halloween costumes. Agatha is slightly confused and asks Vision if she’s dead. He tells her she isn’t and wonders why she would ask such a question. “Because you are,” Agatha bluntly replies, prompting justifiable shock from Vision. The exchange also implies that this may be the first time he’s been faced with the revelation of his death.

It’s possible this Halloween episode is when things will finally begin to shift for the characters. After all, it’s the only sequence in the trailer that isn’t completely surreal. If Vision realizes (and accepts) that he’s dead, he might join Agatha in confronting Wanda about what’s going on.

Depending on how Wanda handles the truth of Vision’s death, the Halloween episode could shake the characters out of the sitcom reality for good or reset their memories in yet another TV show scenario. Either way, the Halloween episode might be the turning point in WandaVision, culminating in a final showdown that could rip apart the fabric of reality itself.