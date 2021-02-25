WandaVision is finally winding down, but there's still no confirmed villain. Sure, Agnes was actually "Agatha all along," but it's still not a sure bet that Agatha Harkness was the mastermind behind the entire Westview anomaly.

With only two episodes left, time is running out to write in a new enemy. But new leaks reveal this may not be necessary, because the real enemy has been lurking in Westview the entire time — and it's one of the show's friendliest faces. Possible spoilers ahead.

Redditor u/BrineDude_Gaming has released leaks (which have been verified by the mods of the MarvelStudioSpoilers subreddit, but are still unverified by Marvel, so proceed with caution) revealing a startling character appearance in Episode 8: White Vision — effectively, a very scary and dangerous version of the character.

The leak suggests that the Vision we've seen throughout WandaVision was created entirely inside the Hex, while the original Vision — the one who died twice in Avengers: Infinity War — is White Vision, controlled by Director Hayward. How's that for Project Cataract?

In the comics, White Vision is a version of the beloved hero that is devoid of his trademark personality — everything Wanda fell in love with, and everything that's made the sitcom format of WandaVision work so well over the course of the show. If the leaks pan out, they add a darkly comic wrinkle to star Paul Bettany's tease about sharing scenes with a highly anticipated actor ... potentially, himself, as a deadly version of Vision.

"I work with this actor that I have always wanted to work with, and we have fireworks together," Bettany said in a recent interview. "I’ve always wanted to work with this guy and the scenes are pretty intense."

Bettany as two different Visions, at war with one another? Pretty intense, indeed.

A colorized Wanda and black and white Vision in the WandaVision trailer. Marvel Studios

According to the leaks, Episode 8 features flashback scenes of Wanda going to S.W.O.R.D. headquarters to confront Hayward before leaving without Vision's body. Apparently, a mid-credits scene will show Hayward activating White Vision, in a pose that mirrors the one above, seen in the original WandaVision trailer.

The leaks, if true, call into question the footage of Wanda stealing Vision's body we saw in Episode 4. (For what it's worth, the appearance of Vision laid out on the table in that footage echoes the comics' original telling of White Vision's activation.) If Hayward is using Vision for his own devices, then he could have fabricated these images of Wanda removing Vision's body in order to pit Monica and Jimmy Woo against her.

Beyond the White Vision twist, the leaks suggest we will see how Wanda got her powers in the first place all those years back in Sokovia, in addition to seeing more details from Wanda and Vision's time together during the events of Civil War — all in time for the heartbreaking White Vision reveal.

From the sound of it, Episode 8 will provide everything WandaVision needs at this point: lots of exposition, fleshing out the background both of beloved characters and new favorites, and, finally, a firm villain: Vision himself, under the thumb of Director Hayward, among the series' sketchiest figures from the start.

The leaks remain unverified, but for now, they definitely make sense from narrative, dramatic, and thematic points of view. Considering how clever the storytelling has been so far, this tragic Vision twist would certainly be on par for WandaVision.