Wandavision Episode 3 release date, start time, length, trailer, spoilers, and everything we know

WandaVision got off to an interesting start last week. The long-awaited Marvel series made its debut on Disney+ in a delightfully strange fashion, premiering with a pair of (mostly) black and white sitcom episodes that left viewers with even more questions than they likely had before the big premiere. But judging by how it’s second episode concluded, it looks like WandaVision is only going to get weirder in the weeks ahead.

Fortunately, Episode 3 of WandaVision is almost here, so here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming episode’s release date, start time, runtime, and more.

When is the WandaVision Episode 3 release date?

As Marvel is releasing the remaining seven episodes of WandaVision weekly on Fridays, the show’s upcoming third episode will premiere Friday, January 22nd on Disney+.

Teyonah Parris in WandaVision. Marvel Studios

When is the WandaVision episode 3 release time?

Just like it’s first two installments last week, episode 3 of WandaVision will become available Friday on Disney+ at 12:01 a.m. PT/3:01 a.m. ET.

How long is WandaVision Episode 3?

The exact runtime for WandaVision’s third episode hasn’t officially been released yet, but early reviews and reports for the series indicate that it’ll run around the same length as the show’s first two episodes. With that in mind, expect the latest episode to run around 30 minutes long, and that probably includes the episode’s end credits.

Where to watch WandaVision Episode 3

Episode 3 of WandaVision will be available exclusively on Disney+, so only those subscribed to the service will be able to stream it. The first two episodes are also available only on Disney+.

Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen in WandaVision. Marvel Studios

What is WandaVision Episode 3 plot about?

Marvel continues to keep story details about WandaVision close to its chest, so not much is known as of now about Episode 3's plot.

The episode is expected to pick up how WandaVision’s second episode left off, with Wanda magically pregnant and she and Vision living in a color world again. WandaVision’s time period setting will also be changing once again, as Wanda and Vision find themselves in the world of a ‘70s-era sitcom this time around — trading in the ‘50s and ‘60s aesthetics of the show’s first two episodes.

Is there WandaVision Episode 3 trailer?

Marvel has yet to release an official trailer for WandaVision episode 3, but the studio has unveiled a pair of new featurettes since the show’s premiere last week. Both featurettes not only give new insight into the behind-the-scenes making of the series but also include new footage from forthcoming WandaVision episodes, including episode 3.