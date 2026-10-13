VisionQuest Is Coming Even Sooner Than We Expected

Five years ago, Marvel Studios’ TV experiment seemed like the smartest thing in the world. It began with a bang in WandaVision, the absolute perfect show to mark a smooth transition from the big screen to the small — despite its niche subjects and even nicher tone. If you weren’t subscribed to the romance between Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and the Vision (Paul Bettany) before, the series made them the it couple of the MCU: the most endearing, the most human (despite Vision being a synthezoid), and the most tragic.

That Wanda and Vision’s plight also took the franchise to even weirder and more emotional depths turned out to be a boon. Though no series but Loki has conjured up a storm nearly as perfect as the MCU show that started it all on Disney+, WandaVision’s spinoffs have mostly kept the magic alive. Alas, though, this impromptu trilogy is now coming to an end with VisionQuest. The final cog in the WandaVision machine has been on the assembly line for some time, but the wait is officially over — and a day earlier than expected. Here’s everything you need to know about VisionQuest, from its new release date to the chances of a cameo from the Scarlet Witch.

What is the VisionQuest release date?

Welcome back, Ultron. Marvel Studios

VisionQuest, like almost all Marvel shows that air on Disney+, was originally set to premiere on Wednesday, October 14. That plan has changed, however: the new series got bumped up to Tuesday, October 13. New episodes will now premiere each Tuesday until the season finale on November 10.

What is the VisionQuest start time?

New episodes of VisionQuest will be available to stream on Disney+ each Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. PT, or 9:00 p.m. ET.

Is there a trailer for VisionQuest?

Affirmative. Check out the VisionQuest trailer below, which teases an existential journey of incredibly heady proportions.

What is the plot of VisionQuest?

VisionQuest picks up some time after WandaVision, and owes a lot to both the 2021 series and its first follow-up, Agatha All Along. After Wanda lost Vision in Infinity War, her grief gave birth to a construct (or “hex”) somewhere in New Jersey. She even brought Vision back to life, kind of — and together the pair bore twin sons, Billy and Tommy. Unfortunately, this happy ending couldn’t last for Wanda, and she was forced to dissolve the hex over Westview — though not before a new version of Vision, created by the organization S.W.O.R.D., inherited the original Vision’s memories.

We follow the new Vision (aka “White Vision”) on his quest to live up to his predecessor’s legacy in VisionQuest, but of course that won’t be his only mission. Our reluctant hero also has to contend with the other AIs living in his mind, from Tony Stark’s last assistant F.R.I.D.A.Y. (Orla Brady, reprising her role in person this time) to Vision’s own “father,” the evil Ultron (James Spader). Vision also reunites with one of his sons, Tommy (Ruaridh Mollica), whose spirit has somehow found its way into a new body. (Definitely watch Agatha if you haven’t yet — the series gets into the weeds of how something like that is even possible.)

Who is in the VisionQuest cast?

VisionQuest is giving WandaVision fans the other half of a family reunion. Marvel Studios

With father and son adjusting to new realities, a bounty hunter on Vision’s trail, and a rogue synth hellbent on picking up where Ultron left off in Age of Ultron, VisionQuest has a lot of spinning plates. Its cast reflects that ambition, with characters returning from as far back as the very first Iron Man. Here’s everyone you can expect to see in VisionQuest, give or take a few potential surprises.

Paul Bettany as Vision

James Spader as Ultron

Ruaridh Mollica as Tommy Maximoff/Thomas Shepherd

Orla Brady as F.R.I.D.A.Y.

Emily Hamshire as E.D.I.T.H.

James D’Arcy as J.A.R.V.I.S.

Johnathan Sayer as U

Henry Lewis as Dum-E

Todd Stashwick as Paladin

T’Nia Miller as Jocasta

How many episodes will VisionQuest have?

VisionQuest falls one (literal) step behind the two shows that precede it. While both WandaVision and Agatha All Along had nine episodes, VisionQuest has only eight to bring this trilogy to a close. The release schedule Marvel and Disney have planned is a little unorthodox — we’ll get two new chapters each week until VisionQuest’s penultimate episode — but below you can find a handy guide detailing when each episode will drop.

Will there be a VisionQuest Season 2?

VisionQuest was designed to bring the story that WandaVision began to a close, so another season is unlikely. That’s the beauty of the MCU, though — these adventures will continue one way or another. We will definitely see Tommy in another film or show, for example: he has to reunite with his brother Billy (Joe Locke), after all. Even if this is the end for Vision himself, VisionQuest — like WandaVision before it — is planting seeds that could bear fruit for years to come.