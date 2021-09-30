Venom 2's mind-blowing post-credits scene has leaked online

Mere hours ahead of Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s release, the movie’s post-credits scene has leaked online. If you don’t watch where you’re looking online, you might just see the spoiler-filled leaks for yourself. Consider yourself warned, now might be a good time to stay off the internet until you can see Venom 2 and its post-credits scene for yourself.

We won’t go into specifics here, but Venom 2 has one major post-credits scene that happens right after the stylized closing credits. After that, the movie shifts back to standard credits, but there’s no second scene so don’t bother waiting around.

How to avoid the Venom 2 post-credits scene leak and spoilers

Even Venom hates spoilers. Sony

The answer here is pretty simple: stay off the internet. Once you’re done reading this article, shut your computer and find something to do offline until you can see Venom 2 for yourself. If your job, school, or some other commitment event means you need to use the internet, be sure to avoid places like Reddit, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube that are often filled with these types of spoilers.

Trust us when we say that the Venom 2 post-credits scene is a big one and you don’t want it ruined for you. Especially not when you might just be hours away from seeing it on the big screen for yourself.

Then again, if you’re determined to see the Venom 2 post-credits leaks right now, it shouldn’t be too hard to find them. Just go to any of the sites we just told you to avoid and start looking around. After all, there’s no stopping the spoilers now.

What else should you know about Venom 2?

Aside from its excellent post-credits, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is a pretty fun movie. It’s not a serious film (even by superhero standards), but Venom 2 knows what it is and it isn’t afraid to admit it. This sequel is weird in all the best ways, leaning into the bizarre slapstick humor of Venom’s most memorable scenes while playing up the odd-couple dynamic of Venom the alien parasite and his human host Eddie Brock (both played by Tom Hardy).

If you want to know more about Venom: Let There Be Carnage you can also read our full, spoiler-free review. But, seriously, after that, you should probably get off the internet before someone spoilers the Venom 2 post-credits scene for you.