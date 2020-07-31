Powerful siblings unite! The Umbrella Academy Season 2 ended with the Hargreeves siblings facing down another apocalypse and actually succeeding. However, they found themselves in yet another conundrum that involved the effects of time travel, the mysterious dealings of their adoptive father Reginald, and several run-ins with the Commission, the agency that oversees and protects the timeline.

Spoilers ahead for Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy.

The Hargreeves — collectively known as the Umbrella Academy — believe they’ve finally stopped the apocalypse from happening and have gotten rid of the Handler, who attempted a coup within the Commission, at the end of Season 2. However, upon successfully returning to 2019, they’re met with some shocking changes to the timeline, changes which include Reginald Hargreeves back from the dead and the Sparrow Academy. Whoops!

It’s such a doozy of a cliffhanger that it’s unfortunate we’ll probably be waiting for some time before learning what happens to the Umbrella Academy in this newly warped timeline. In the meantime, here’s everything we do know about The Umbrella Academy Season 3, including the plot, renewal information, and who in the cast will return.

Awkward elevator rides with the fam. Netflix

Has Netflix renewed The Umbrella Academy for Season 3?

Yes! The Umbrella Academy is officially getting a third season. A production leak indicated as much, suggesting that the series would return to filming in early 2021. However, it's always good to have confirmation from the source itself. The renewal news comes three months after Season 2 debuted on Netflix on July 31. Season 3 will begin production in Toronto, Canada in February 2021 and will consist of ten one-hour episodes. Steve Blackman will also be returning as showrunner.

When is the release date for The Umbrella Academy Season 3?

There isn’t one yet. While the show has officially been renewed, it's unlikely that we'll be sitting down to watch Season 3 anytime soon. Season 2 began filming in May 2019 and it didn't premiere until July 2020. That said, we should expect a similar gap between Season 3.

The coronavirus pandemic halted production on hundreds of shows in March. However, many of them are back in the swing of things. That said, The Umbrella Academy has a lot of special effects and will probably be hindered by a slower production process because of COVID-19 restrictions, so fans shouldn't expect Season 3 to drop on Netflix until January 2022 at the earliest. Stay tuned.

The Umbrella Academy is always messing things up. Netflix

What is the plot of Umbrella Academy Season 3?

The Umbrella Academy returns to an alternate timeline at the end of Season 2. The Commission is no longer in the hands of the Handler (or so we think), Lila has disappeared, and the Hargreeves return to see that Reginald (who's supposed to be dead) has created the Sparrow Academy with Ben (who's also supposed to be dead) as a member. Neither Ben nor Reginald have any recollection of the Umbrella Academy.

That's a pretty exciting setup for Season 3, with the Umbrella Academy attempting to figure out what all the changes are and where they went wrong. It’s likely that Season 3 will answer some mysteries left unresolved in Season 2, the first being the identities of the elusive Sparrow Academy.

Speaking with Inverse, The Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman teased that the Sparrow Academy members will be explored:

“I will only say this given the fact that some of this is in the graphic novel. But they are new people. They're not our characters. They are different people, and that's all I can really say.”

What’s more, with Reginald revealing himself as an alien creature, it’s possible the Netflix series will address the nature of the Majestic 12, a secret society working behind the scenes throughout Season 2. Series star Tom Hopper told RadioTimes that Season 3 would be a “whole new world” for the siblings:

“We’re now taking them into this whole new world where they’re going to be tested in different ways.” Co-star Robert Sheehan added that, “They have to, with no money in their pocket, make it work. That’s what the siblings are dropped into.”

In short, fans should prepare for another wild plot for the Umbrella Academy to tackle in Season 3. Hey, at least they’re not facing the end of the world again.

Ben is now alive and a member of the Sparrow Academy. Netflix

Who is in the cast of The Umbrella Academy Season 3?

As you can probably guess, the seven Hargreeves siblings will be back. Here is everyone confirmed to return for Season 3.

Ellen Page as Vanya Hargreeves

Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves

David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves

Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves

Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves

Aidan Gallagher as Five

Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves

Colm Feore as Reginald Hargreevs

Ritu Arya as Lila

Netflix has not confirmed the return of Jordan Claire Robbins as Grace (aka, Mom). Either her casting is a secret for now (she left at the end of Season 2) or she's not coming back at all. The latter would be a bit disappointing. It’s also unclear who will play the Sparrow Academy kids, but watch this space for updates on additional casting.

Is there a trailer out for The Umbrella Academy Season 3?

No. Production won't begin until February 2021, so we'll be deprived of content for a long time. As with all Netflix shows, fans shouldn’t expect a trailer to drop until at least a month or so before the Season 3 release date. With that timeline in mind, a trailer for The Umbrella Academy's next season likely won't drop until late 2021 at the earliest.

In the meantime, you can always read the comics...