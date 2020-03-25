Tiger King Season 2 release date and trailer for Netflix's Joe Exotic doc

Sometimes, in times of trouble, people bond over television. The MASH finale, who shot J.R. on Dallas, and, in today's age of self-isolation and quarantine, Netflix's new documentary series, Tiger King.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness details the life and secrets of Joeseph Maldonado-Passage (neé Shreibvogel), aka Joe Exotic, the founder of the Greater Wynnewood Zoo; and his feud with Carole Baskin, the founder of Big Cat Rescue in Miami, Florida.

But Tiger King is far more complicated than that, and there's too many twists and turns to totally recap. The world of big cats seems to be far weirder than seven episodes could totally contain, so the rumors are flying about a possible Tiger King Season 2. Could it be happening? Or are they just rumors? We rounded up all the information below on what a second season might look like and whether a release date is even possible. Let's dive in.

Warning: Spoilers for Tiger King below!

Is Tiger King renewed for Season 2?

Documentaries are difficult to renew if the story is over. However, the story surrounding Tiger King seems to be changing and developing quickly, and there are plenty more characters to explore in the meantime. Creators Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin Entertainment Weekly that there's certainly a lot more left to tell, and they've apparently got enough archival footage to create a whole Season 2 right now.

Whether or not Netflix wants a second season is up for debate, but it wouldn't be unprecedented. Netflix's first foray into documentary series was Making a Murderer, and that was successful enough to warrant a second season. Surely, Tiger King is reaching that point of popularity. It's billed as a "limited series," but so was Big Little Lies, and that had a wildly successful second season.

What happened at the end of Tiger King?

At the end of the limited series, Joe Exotic was arrested for multiple wildlife charges and sentenced to 22 years in prison. The other big revelation was the accusation that Bhagavan "Doc" Antle, owner of the T.I.G.E.R.S. exotic animal park in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was euthanizing tigers and burying them on his own property.

PETA accused Antle of selling his tigers to a circus owner, and his facility was raided by South Carolina SLED (State Law Enforcement Division) agents as they tried to determine the heritage of three tiger cubs to determine if they were acquired illegally. Nothing amounted from the raid, and his Myrtle Beach safari park remains open to this day. If you're wondering if they closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus: they aren't.

Joe Exotic's mug shot Netflix

Is there a release date for Tiger King Season 2?

No release date on the horizon just yet, but with Joe Exotic appealing the case that landed him in prison, there may be a possibility of his return, providing a more clear timeline for what the second season looked like. Even if he doesn't return, a follow-up series following the blowback of the first season to each respective park would be interesting. After all, G.W. Zoo still operates under the direction of Jeff Lowe, who purchased the zoo from Joe Exotic in order to alleviate his legal fees.

Is there a trailer for Tiger King Season 2?

Not quite yet. But if you're yearning for more videos about the parks involved, they produce plenty of content themselves. Carole Baskin's Big Cat Rescue has a YouTube channel featuring videos like "Kitten Wrestling in 3D" and "Valentine's treats for the Tiger Boys." Myrtle Beach Safari's videos are a bit more out there, mostly focused on their chimpanzees, with videos like "Chimps Watch War for Planet of the Apes" and "Chimps Watch the Super Bowl." Joe Exotic TV even has some pretty recent videos, despite his recent arrest, including quite a few video messages to Donald Trump.

Who is returning for Tiger King Season 2?

Whether or not the big three exotic park owners — Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin, and Doc Antle — would return for the show is anyone's guess. While it certainly put them in the spotlight, it also subjected them to more criticism for the treatment of the animals, so it could go either way. As for Joe Exotic, unless his appeal comes through, he'll be giving his interviews from behind bars.

What else can I watch to learn more about Tiger King?

For those anxious for a more in-depth take on the story, there's a Wondry podcast miniseries about Joe currently releasing episodes. Joe Exotic: Tiger King has two of its six episodes out so far, so now's the time to hop on the bandwagon for a whole new take on this eccentric figure.