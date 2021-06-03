Thor 4 image reveals a new look for Ragnarok’s best character

It’s been a busy year for Thor fans. Marvel’s fourth standalone outing for the almighty Avenger — officially titled Thor: Love and Thunder — kicked off production at the start of 2021, meaning plenty of exciting updates and set photos have been leaking online across the past few months.

Gradually, we’re learning more about what’s shaping up to be one of Marvel’s weirdest and biggest solo films to date. Now that filming for Thor: Love and Thunder has officially wrapped, a new image from the film’s production has surfaced, revealing that the God of Thunder won’t be the only familiar character sporting a new look.

That’s a Wrap — On June 1, Chris Hemsworth celebrated the end of production on Thor: Love and Thunder by sharing a behind-the-scenes image on Instagram.

In the shot, Hemsworth stands alongside Love and Thunder writer-director Taika Waititi on one of the film’s sets. The image appears to have been taken during the filming of a scene featuring Korg, the fan-favorite character (played by Waititi) who debuted in 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok.

Waititi can be seen wearing a motion-capture suit with sleeves meant to make his arms look like they’re made of rocks, with a mold of Korg’s head hanging above him (to simulate where the towering character’s eyeline will eventually be on screen). Notably, the filmmaker is also wearing a belt buckle of a goat’s head, and the entire lower half of his look differs from Korg’s costume in both Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame.

Made of Rocks — While most of Waititi’s motion capture get-up will be replaced by CGI in the finished cut of Thor: Love and Thunder, the goat’s head on Korg’s belt buckle is worth noting. It’s almost certainly a nod to the film’s inclusion of Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder, a pair of magical Norse goats from the comics expected to appear in Love and Thunder. Does Korg’s belt buckle mean he may get to lead the powerful animals at some point in the film? We can only hope.

The image also features Hemsworth looking absolutely ripped in an ‘80s rock star-inspired costume — one very similar to other Thor looks we’ve seen the actor rocking while at work on the film. Expect to see the God of Thunder wearing plenty of white tank tops and blue jeans throughout Love and Thunder.

Elsewhere in the image, it seems clear that Waititi and Hemsworth are standing on the set of some kind of spaceship. It’s difficult to say from this image whether the ship in question is the Guardians of the Galaxy’s Benatar, which Thor set off in at the end of Endgame.

“I’m made of rocks, as you can see, but don’t let that intimidate you.” Marvel Studios

The Inverse Analysis — In his own production-wrap Instagram post, Waititi teased that Thor: Love and Thunder is “the craziest thing” he’s ever done as a filmmaker. That’s saying a lot coming from the guy responsible for What We Do in the Shadows and Jojo Rabbit.

But based on everything we’ve seen from Thor: Love and Thunder — including some of its surprise celebrity cameos — it seems possible that the sequel will be exactly as insane as Waititi is suggesting.