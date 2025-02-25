Daredevil: Born Again is shaping up to be a major win for fans of the original Netflix series. While the Disney+ show might have started out as a softer reboot of Netflix’s Daredevil, with only select cast members returning, Marvel eventually saw the error of their ways, turning Born Again into a straightforward follow-up. It’s also set to bring Netflix’s pulpy bloodshed into Marvel’s relatively tame cinematic universe, marking a major first for the franchise. And with early reactions already leaning positive, it seems like the wait has been well worth it.

Born Again is just the beginning of a Daredevil renaissance at Marvel. Another season is already in the works, along with a spinoff focused on one of Daredevil’s breakout stars. According to Entertainment Weekly, said spinoff will take the form of a feature-length special in the vein of Werewolf By Night and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. It will also focus on Jon Bernthal’s Punisher, who’s set to reprise his role in Born Again before starring in the new film.

After appearing in Born Again, the Punisher is getting his own Disney+ special. Netflix

Berthnal will be pulling double duty in the upcoming Punisher special. The actor is also co-writing the script alongside Reinaldo Marcus Green, the director of Bernthal’s HBO miniseries We Own This City. Given his experience with Frank Castle, and his zeal for the darker aspects of his character, developing a new spinoff was a no-brainer for Marvel’s head of streaming, Brad Winderbaum.

“Bernthal is a generational actor,” Winderbaum told EW. “He’s incredible what he brings to all the roles he plays, but particularly Frank Castle. And he’s a great writer. He knows the character inside and out... The idea that he’s in the MCU and can bring that to the greater universe, especially the more grounded street-level stuff, is a huge opportunity and, as a fan, the greatest thing ever.”

Born Again takes place roughly five years after the events of Daredevil, and it will likely provide some context about what Frank has been up to in that time. That said, we can probably expect the Punisher special to dive deep into Frank’s psyche, just as Netflix’s Punisher series once did. As long as it can recreate the ruthless tone of the Netflix universe, then Daredevil fans will have a whole lot to look forward to.

Daredevil: Born Again streams March 4 on Disney+.