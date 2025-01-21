Its Official: Daredevil: Born Again Is Getting A Season 2

Television fans have grown accustomed to waiting years for the next season of their favorite show, but that trend is finally beginning to ebb. Despite a three-year delay between Severance Season 1 and its follow-up, the team behind the Apple TV series are already developing a Season 3. Ideally, it won’t be too long before the rest of the industry follows suit: even Marvel is working to embrace the best parts of TV’s golden age.

Daredevil: Born Again might have struggled to get out of the gate, but the Netflix revival is tracking for a strong debut in March. The series will reunite Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), aka the “Devil of Hell’s Kitchen,” with his ultimate nemesis, the “Kingpin” Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio). It’s a rematch that’s been at least five years in the making: Netflix’s Daredevil got the ax in 2018, but Marvel has steadily been working to bring Cox’s anti-hero from the Defenders universe into its own cinematic universe. Fans won’t have to wait much longer for Daredevil’s official return — and according to Cox, it also won’t be that long before Born Again continues its story in Season 2.

Daredevil: Born Again is “the gift that keeps on giving,” especially with Season 2 on the horizon. Marvel Studios

Cox expressed his appreciation for Born Again at this year’s FAN EXPO San Francisco. The original Daredevil team was developing a fourth season when Netflix unceremoniously canceled the show, leaving both cast and crew blindsided. As a result, Born Again feels like “gift that keeps on giving,” as it’s given Cox and his co-stars the chance to explore their characters again.

“It’s been so many years since we released any Daredevil content. I’m really excited about it,” Cox said. “By the time we release [Born Again] on March 4th, we’ll already be shooting season 2 ... Now I’m aware that there will presumably come a time where it really does stop happening. The longer it goes on, the harder it will be to let go.”

Fortunately, it seems like Cox won’t have to worry about saying goodbye just yet. Pre-production on Born Again Season 2 has already begun; just as Season 1 premieres on Disney+, cast and crew will reunite to film. That’s great for fans, too, especially those who hate the long waits between seasons. It’s become the norm in the streaming era, but Born Again may be one of the few shows defying one of the most pervasive modern trends. It may not release a new season once a year, but it’s a comfort to know that Marvel sees a future in the reboot.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on March 4 on Disney+.