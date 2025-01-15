Daredevil: Born Again Trailer Teases a New Chapter for the MCU

The Devil of Hell’s Kitchen has finally returned.

After a confusing back-and-forth between Marvel’s Cinematic Universe and the franchises in its orbit, Charlie Cox’s Daredevil has officially landed on his feet. Marvel surprised a lot of fans by introducing the actor to the MCU, first with a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, then in a more substantial role in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. It wasn’t clear whether Cox was simply reprising the role he originated in Netflix’s Daredevil or playing a “new” version of the character, but with the advent of Marvel’s Spotlight banner, and the introduction of shows like Echo, Daredevil’s role in the MCU is getting a little bit clearer.

We can count on Daredevil: Born Again to set the record straight. The series is a continuation of Daredevil, picking up where the third season of the Netflix series left off with Matt Murdock (Cox) and aspiring kingpin Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio). Set images also confirmed appearances from fan favorites like Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal), Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), and Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), but it wasn’t clear how involved the returning cast would be in the new series.

Born Again’s first trailer should put any doubts to rest: the series is shaping up to be a true sequel, teasing a promising new chapter for the MCU.

Daredevil: Born Again Trailer

The Born Again trailer opens on Matt Murdock’s frosty reunion with Wilson Fisk. The pair sit at a diner together, bringing us up to speed on the past few years they’ve been away. Fisk is officially mayor, but Matt — seemingly retired as Daredevil — “can’t shake the feeling that [he’s] gaming the system.” Another showdown between these rivals is imminent, but it won’t be enough for Matt to don his old horned helmet again (even if he’s now got plenty in different colors). He’ll also need to team up with Frank Castle, aka the Punisher (Jon Bernthal), fight a new vigilante, the White Tiger, and guard his reputation against Benjamin Poindexter (Wilson Bethel). Whatever this new crusade entails, the Born Again teaser promises plenty of blood, broken bones, and “retribution” for Hell’s Kitchen.

It’s hard to be optimistic about the future of the MCU at this point, but Born Again certainly gives fans a reason to be optimistic. The original Daredevil was one of Marvel’s best projects across the board; unfortunately, it was separated from the main canon until very recently. Born Again sees Marvel legitimizing Netflix’s “Defenders” universe within the MCU, and using those shows to build up a new street-level corner of the franchise. It’s an exciting development for fans of the Netflix series, Daredevil especially. Hopefully the Man Without Fear won’t be the last member of that universe to get a second lease on life.

Daredevil: Born Again streams on Disney+ in 2025.