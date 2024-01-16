Big things are happening in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe — they just happen to be on the small screen. Marvel is finally starting to acknowledge one of its most underrated subfranchises, Netflix’s Defenders universe, by folding key characters into the MCU. With the aptly-titled Daredevil: Born Again, Charlie Cox’s eponymous vigilante will find himself renewing his crusade against Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio). Fortunately, he won’t be alone this time: last year, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Jon Bernthal’s Punisher would be making the leap to the MCU as well.

That said, Born Again was still missing two key members of Team Murdock. The same report by THR claimed that Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson — who respectively played Karen Page and Foggy Nelson in Daredevil — had not been invited back. It was a disappointing blow for many fans, especially with the final season of Daredevil teasing an exciting new journey for the trio. It also didn’t show the best judgment on Marvel’s part: Page and Nelson were two of Daredevil’s most compelling characters, and excluding them from the revival was something of a slight to the show’s greatest strength.

But don’t despair, Hornheads: Daredevil: Born Again has reportedly been going through a creative overhaul. With production renewing in earnest, it seems like there’s enough room for Page and Nelson after all.

Will Daredevil: Born Again address Karen and Matt’s romantic history? Netflix

Accoring to industry insider Jeff Sneider, both Woll and Henson will be reprising their roles in Daredevil: Born Again. Though Sneider doesn’t disclose how involved either will be in the series, there’ll be plenty of opportunities for them to reunite with Matt Murdock (Cox). Born Again was blessed enough to get an 18-episode season, certainly more than the original series ever had on Netflix — and nearly double the amount of episodes that Marvel’s Disney+ shows usually get.

With Bernthal’s Punisher and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin set to appear in the series, that’s probably for the best. Born Again has a lot of characters to juggle, and some might even have to be introduced anew. The more time the series has to tell its story, the better... and Daredevil fanatics certainly won’t be complaining.

Page and Nelson acted as a consistent support to Murdock across all three seasons of Daredevil, sometimes at the expense of their own development. Recurring roles in other corners of the Defenders-verse, like The Punisher and The Defenders, helped the characters stand on their own. By the time Nelson, Murdock and Page reunited in Daredevil Season 3, the future seemed bright for the trio. It’s great to know that their rapport won’t go to waste in the new regime, and that Born Again is shaping up to be a true revival of the Netflix series.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ in 2024.