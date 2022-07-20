The Marvels leak explains Ms. Marvel’s post-credits scene

After taking the time to tell her origin story, Ms. Marvel ended by sending Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) off on an entirely new adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series’ impactful post-credits scene sees Kamala get warped from her bedroom to an undisclosed location by swapping places with her favorite hero, Carol Danvers (Brie Larson). The scene, while brief, does a good job of priming viewers for Kamala’s forthcoming role in The Marvels.

However, Kamala’s disappearance at the end of Ms. Marvel also raises several major questions. Why did Kamala’s bangle begin to glow before she vanished? And how did her bangle’s latest show of power lead to her swapping places with Captain Marvel?

While fans will have to wait until The Marvels is released next year to find out the specific answers to those questions, one new MCU leak may reveal the alien force responsible for Kamala’s game-changing disappearance.

Kamala’s Disappearance, Explained — In a recent tweet, a Marvel insider known as @greatphase15 claimed that part of the plot of The Marvels will revolve around the Kree Empire’s desire to acquire Kamala Khan’s superhero bangle. The leaker, notably, did not elaborate further on the subject or reveal any more details about The Marvels.

Nonetheless, if this leak is accurate it may still solve several major Ms. Marvel mysteries. The leak may also, notably, reveal what brings Carol Danvers and Kamala Khan together in the Captain Marvel sequel.

Kamala Khan’s (Iman Vellani) bangle began to glow just moments before she was transported out of her bedroom at the end of Ms. Marvel Episode 6. Marvel Studios

Unwanted Attention — In Episode 3 of Ms. Marvel, viewers are shown a flashback to the moment when the Clandestines and Kamala’s great-grandmother, Aisha (Mehwish Hayat), discovered the bangle that would one day give Kamala her powers. When the Clandestines found it, however, the bangle was still attached to the wrist of a severed blue arm. Many Marvel fans therefore assumed the bangle was created by the Kree Empire.

If this leak is accurate, it seems safe to assume those fans are correct. It’s also worth noting that the Clandestines were originally looking for a pair of bangles they believed could help them return to the Noor Dimension. They only discovered one, which is the same bangle Kamala had on her wrist when she was sucked out of her bedroom.

Is it therefore possible that Kamala’s superheroic efforts on Earth may have caught the attention of the Kree Empire? If so, is it also possible that the Kree used the other bangle to summon Kamala to them? Those certainly seem like reasonable explanations for why Kamala’s bangle began to glow just before she vanished.

If that is what happened at the end of Ms. Marvel, then it’s possible that The Marvels will follow Carol Danvers as she sets out to save Kamala Khan from her Kree pursuers.

Is Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) going to have to save Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) in The Marvels? Marvel Studios

The Inverse Analysis — Very little is actually known right now about The Marvels. It was announced a while ago that it would unite Larson’s Carol, Vellani’s Kamala, and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau, but outside of its lead trio Marvel has done its best to keep the film’s plot under wraps. As a result, it’s hard to say just how accurate this leak might be.

That said, given how 2019’s Captain Marvel ended, we wouldn’t be surprised if the Kree Empire serves as a major threat again in The Marvels. Ms. Marvel has already established a connection between the Kree Empire and Kamala’s bangle, so it would certainly make sense if the magical device ended up playing a role in The Marvels’ story.

This leak makes a lot of sense, but whether it’s accurate remains to be seen.