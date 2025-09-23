It’s been two years since we last saw Din Djarin and young Force user Grogu in The Mandalorian, and now they’re moving up in the galaxy with The Mandalorian and Grogu, the next Star Wars film to hit theaters. A new trailer has given us our first look at the movie, and it looks set to recapture the magic of Disney+’s first Star Wars show, complete with plenty of strange creatures and aliens both beloved and obscure.

Here’s a complete list of all the aliens featured in the trailer and what we know about them, including where they’ve appeared before.

Anzellans

Anzellans appear to become Grogu’s same-sized sidekicks. Lucasfilm

The first familiar creature in the trailer is an Anzellan, the diminutive species to which Babu Frik belongs. Since they’re the same size as Grogu, it appears they get along like a house on fire. In fact, one of the trailer’s few lines of dialogue is given by an Anzellan: in the final moments, Grogu uses the Force to defend against a one-eyed sewer rat, and his Anzellan friend says, “Nice shot, baby!” Seems like the Baby Yoda moniker has stuck with Grogu.

Amani

The trailer’s shadowy Amani. Lucasfilm

One of the trailer’s more shadowy figures is a flat-headed reptilian species. However, this is actually one of Star Wars’ most established beings. That’s an Amani, a species that first appeared in Jabba’s palace in Return of the Jedi. There’s no telling what this creature is up to in The Mandalorian and Grogu, but while clearly threatening, it doesn’t appear to be a bounty hunter like what we saw decades ago.

Zeb Orrelios

Zeb wields a weapon. Lucasfilm

For fans of Star Wars: Rebels, the appearance of Garazeb “Zeb” Orrelios isn’t surprising at all. While most of Rebels’ other characters appeared in Ahsoka, this Lasat pilot instead appeared in The Mandalorian Season 3, teasing an appearance in The Mandalorian and Grogu. It looks like he’s definitely an ally of Din and Grogu now, and is shown using his impressive combat skills.

Mantellian Savrip

A classic game comes to life in The Mandalorian and Grogu. Lucasfilm

A key part of the trailer takes place in a gladiatorial arena, and StarWars.com revealed that the creatures in it aren’t just random foes: they’re actually all characters from holochess, also known as dejarik and famously seen in A New Hope. One of the pieces in holochess is modeled after a Mantellian Savrip, a reptilian creature from Ord Mantell, and we see how terrifying it is when it’s not just a playing piece, but a deadly live threat.

Rotta The Hutt

Rotta the Hutt has certianly grown up. Lucasfilm

Facing off against the dejarik is Rotta the Hutt, voiced by The Bear star Jeremy Allen White. Early rumors about his character referred to him as “buff,” and one look at his arms proves that’s very true. But he wasn’t always this way; in 2008, Rotta the Hutt appeared as a baby in The Clone Wars movie, where he was the asset Ahsoka and Anakin Skywalker had to protect on their first mission together. Now he’s set to appear in another TV-based Star Wars movie, but this time he’s all grown up.

The Mandalorian and Grogu hits theaters on May 22, 2026.