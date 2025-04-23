In 2019, two releases changed Star Wars forever. In November, Disney+ launched with The Mandalorian, the first Star Wars live-action series and one that set the tone for the many series to follow. Then, in December, The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters, and the contentious sequel trilogy capper is still the last time we’ve seen a new Star Wars theatrical release.

In 2026, however, The Mandalorian & Grogu will take the action back to the silver screen. Here’s everything we know so far about the movie, from when you can see it to who and what it will be about.

What is the Mandalorian & Grogu Release Date?

The Mandalorian & Grogu will hit theaters on May 22, 2026. The movie has completed production, so delays, while not impossible, are unlikely at this point.

Mando and Grogu are coming out of their brief retirement. Lucasfilm

Is There a Trailer for The Mandalorian & Grogu?

The answer is complicated. While there’s no trailer you can watch right now, Disney showed an exclusive trailer to fans at Star Wars Celebration Japan. So while we can’t see what’s ahead for Din Djarin, we can read descriptions of it. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the footage showed a complex one-take combat scene, as well as a clip of Sigourney Weaver sending Mando and Grogu on a mission.

The footage ended with a much-anticipated look at Rotta the Hutt, the baby Hutt Ahsoka nicknamed “Stinky” in the original Clone Wars movie. Now, decades have passed, and Rotta looks a lot different. Apparently, he was shown as a gladiator with huge biceps.

Sigourney Weaver will join Pedro Pascal in The Mandalorian & Grogu. Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Who is In The Cast of The Mandalorian & Grogu?

The Mandalorian & Grogu stars Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, Sigourney Weaver as a New Republic pilot (if promotional photos are to be believed), Jeremy Allen White as the voice of the now-buff Rotta the Hutt, and Jonny Coyne as a member of the Shadow Council seen in The Mandalorian Season 3.

What is the Plot of The Mandalorian & Grogu?

No official plot points of The Mandalorian & Grogu are out just yet, but we can speculate based on the characters we know about. Sigourney Weaver has described her role as someone in a position of authority who employs Mando, implying the movie is a one-off adventure along the lines of the series’ mission-of-the-week format.

The return of Jonny Coyne also means we’ll get a follow-up to The Mandalorian’s Shadow Council, implying the movie will have at least a little continuity with the series as it continues to retroactively lay the groundwork for the sequel trilogy’s First Order. There’s no telling how Rotta will figure into the story, however. Maybe he’ll need protection again, maybe he’ll be a villain, or maybe he’ll start an award-winning restaurant in Star Wars’ version of Chicago. We’ll find out next year.

The Mandalorian & Grogu hits theaters on May 22, 2026.