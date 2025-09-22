Mandalorian & Grogu Trailer Reveals Din Djarin’s New Job, Old Ship

The first trailer for The Mandalorian & Grogu is teasing the big-screen debut for Din Djarin and Baby Yoda. And while this might seem like a movie-length version of an episode of the Disney+ show, there are two major changes to the Mando mythos here.

The new trailer revisits the action that made the show popular, but it also reveals that Mando has a new boss, a new job. And, oddly enough, a rebooted version of his very first starship. But wait, didn’t that one blow up?

The Mandalorian & Grogu Trailer

The new trailer opens with the titular duo flying in to do recon on an enemy base. It then cuts to them meeting face-to-face with Sigourney Weaver’s character, who cleverly moves some snacks out of the way before Grogu can get at them. From there, the trailer shows a montage of shots from the film, including a look at Jeremy Allen White’s “buff Hutt” Rotta involved in some sort of gladatorial arena, a collapsing AT-AT walker, and Grogu palling around with Anzellens, the diminutive species that sequel trilogy standout Babu Frik belongs to.

The poster also released for the movie shows Zeb from Star Wars: Rebels, who previously appeared in Mando Season 3, Episode 5, “The Pirate.”

The Return of the Razor Crest?

Is that you Razor Crest? Lucasfilm

Notably, the trailer also seemed to show Grogu and Mando flying not in their silver N-1 starfighter from Mandalorian Season 3, but instead, back in the familiar, larger ship, the Razor Crest. But how can this be? Wasn’t that ship destroyed in The Mandalorian Season 2? Does this mean the new movie takes place before that point?

In short, no. The Mandalorian & Grogu will occur after the events of The Mandalorian Season 3, and the return of the Razor Crest doesn’t mean there’s any time travel. Instead, this is a type of ship in the Star Wars galaxy, known as an M-111 or an ST-70 assault ship. So, at some point in the movie, or some point prior to the movie starting, Mando and Grogu will get themselves another ship in the same style as the Razor Crest, though, technically, this will be a new ship.

Will The Mandalorian & Grogu feature other familiar Star Wars ships? Well, because Sigourney Weaver’s character is a pilot, it seems like more classic Star Wars ships are very much on the way.

The Mandalorian & Grogu hits theaters on May 22, 2026.