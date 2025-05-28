The Last of Us Part II contained one of the biggest plot twists in video game history. After the player plays as Ellie and witnesses the new villain Abby brutally murder Joel, the heroic father figure from the first game, the game’s perspective switches. After playing as Ellie for the three days it took to track down Abby (and a few flashbacks), the two finally meet, but before anything can be resolved, the player is suddenly playing as Abby, three days previously.

It’s a shocking move that literally puts the player in the villain’s shoes, so it’s no surprise the second season of the series adaptation, the first of multiple seasons that will adapt the second game, ended with a major cliffhanger and a switch to Abby’s story. Here’s everything you need to know about the next season, from when it could premiere to how many more seasons may be left.

Season 3 will focus on Abby, Joel’s murderer. HBO

What Is The Last Of Us Season 3 Release Window?

The Last of Us was renewed for a third season before Season 2 even premiered, but there’s still no sign of a release date. However, in May 2025, Isabela Merced told Variety that she expects production on Season 3 to start next year. Considering there was about a nine-month delay between production wrapping and premiere for Season 2, it’s unlikely we’ll see Season 3 until 2027.

This isn’t unusual for the series. Season 1 premiered in 2023, and Season 2 came two years later. A 2027 release date would be par for the course.

What Will The Last Of Us Season 3 Be About?

The last shot of Season 2 — Abby overlooking WLF headquarters — established that Season 2 will show the three days we just saw from Ellie’s point of view from Abby’s perspective. In the game, this also included a number of flashbacks to Abby’s past, so it’s possible we’ll get another flashback episode like in Season 2.

Abby’s story in the game included an in-depth look at her history with Owen and Mel, her friends we saw Ellie murder in the Season 2 finale, and it’s likely we’ll get more of Isaac as well, as he was shown discussing how Abby was his heir apparent. There’s a lot to look forward to, even if there’s a long time to wait until we see it.

Who Is In the Cast of The Last of Us Season 3?

The last shot of Season 2 established Abby as our new protagonist. HBO

Bella Ramsey’s Ellie remains the protagonist of The Last of Us, but with Season 3’s perspective likely changing to Abby, Abby and her WLF crew will probably be taking center stage. Here they are below.

Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) — a former Firefly turned WLF golden girl whose revenge quest against Joel kicks off the events of The Last of Us Season 2.

Owen (Spencer Lord) — one of Abby’s crew, who is murdered by Ellie in the Season 2 finale.

Nora (Tati Gabrielle) — another of Abby’s crew, whom Ellie locates and beats for information before she turns into an Infected.

Mel (Ariela Barer) — Owen’s pregnant girlfriend who perishes in Ellie’s scuffle with Owen.

Manny (Danny Ramirez) — the last surviving member of Abby’s crew, as of Season 2.

We’ll also probably see more of Jeffrey Wright as ruthless WLF leader Isaac Dixon, and Hettienne Park as Isaac’s sergeant Elise Park, an original character to the series.

Is There A Trailer For The Last Of Us Season 3?

There isn’t a trailer just yet, and we shouldn’t expect one until after filming has wrapped. Depending on timing, that could be late 2026 or early 2027, so don’t hold your breath for a new look at Abby’s side of the story.

How Many Seasons Will The Last Of Us Have?

While Season 1 adapted the story of the first game and then some in nine episodes, the second game is far more sprawling. Co-showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann made it clear it would take more than one season to adapt the full story, and now in the wake of Season 2, it looks like it could take even more than that.

Craig Mazin recently told Collider that the story stretching into Season 4 is looking likely. Narratively, this makes sense — Season 2 followed Ellie’s journey to Seattle, Season 3 will follow Abby’s, and then Season 4 will depict the fallout to their clash.

But don’t worry — Mazin told The Hollywood Reporter that once they have adapted everything from the game, the series itself will end. So rest assured — there’s no chance of it making the same mistake as Game of Thrones. We’ll see the whole story of the game, as its creator intended.

The Last of Us is now streaming on HBO Max.