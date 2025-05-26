Who is Owen? The Last of Us' Secretly Important Character, Explained

The Last of Us Season 2 began not with Joel and Ellie, but with a completely new batch of characters: Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) and her comrades from the Washington Liberation Front, or WLF. But as soon as they enacted their revenge against Joel, they were gone, and they didn’t appear again until the very last episodes, when Ellie used Abby’s henchmen to track her location down.

However, the last moments of Season 2 prove these characters aren’t going anywhere, and one in particular will play a key role in Abby’s journey in Seattle.

Abby and Owen as seen in Season 2 Episode 1 of The Last of Us. HBO

Warning! Spoilers for The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 7 ahead!

Owen (Spencer Lord) appeared in the first two episodes of The Last of Us as Abby’s apparent second-in-command, but he’s always had his own opinion on Abby’s quest. In Season 2 Episode 1, he swore to help her on her revenge mission, but in Episode 2, he secretly told the rest of the squad he wanted to turn back after seeing Jackson’s defenses. “The plan is to convince her to go back,” he says, warning that continuing won’t mean Joel dying, but all of them.

When Abby wreaked her revenge against Joel, it was Owen who encouraged Abby to end Joel’s misery and Owen who kept his fellow WLF members from attacking Ellie. He’s supporting Abby’s journey, but he still has some scruples.

This is what he reminds Ellie in the Season 2 finale when she corners him and his pregnant girlfriend, Mel. But when he tries to catch her off guard, Ellie doesn’t hesitate to shoot him. But since the finale ends with a flashback to Abby three days earlier, this isn’t the last we’ll see of Owen. In fact, he may be one of the most important characters of Season 3.

Owen and Abby are revealed to have a romantic past in The Last of Us Season 2. Naughty Dog

Halfway through The Last of Us Part II, the perspective switches, and the player plays as Abby. This is likely to be the focus of Season 3, showing the same three days in Seattle but from Abby’s perspective.

Owen is a very important part of Abby’s past. The two dated for a while, but by the events of the finale, Owen is living in the aquarium and dating Mel. However, just days previously, Owen defied WLF orders due to his getting fed up with their murderous ways. Abby tracked him down to a sailboat and confronted him, but it soon led to the two getting intimate.

Later, Owen played a key role in Abby’s quest to save Yara and Lev, two Seraphite apostates, and tried to encourage her that they could figure out their romance even with Mel in the mix. Abby leaves, and Owen and Mel are left in the aquarium where Ellie finds them.

We may have seen the end of Owen’s story in the Season 2 finale, but he’s now poised to become one of the most crucial parts of Season 3 — that is, if the show continues to stick so closely to the game.

The Last of Us Season 2 is now streaming on HBO Max.