The Last of Us Season 1 was a bittersweet story. Yes, Joel and Ellie managed to escape countless zombies and then the Firefly camp, but they, and we, had to watch many of their friends die: from Sarah, to Tess, Henry, Sam, Bill, and Frank. It made the zombie apocalypse feel dangerous, but still was heartbreaking to watch.

A new leak from the set of The Last of Us Season 2 proves that this undercurrent of tragedy won’t stop any time soon: one of the most infamous moments from the Last of Us Part 2 game looks like it will feature in the next season, and it’s going to change everything.

According to a post on leaker DanielRPK’s Patreon, Pedro Pascal has wrapped filming on The Last of Us Season 2, only about six weeks after production began in British Columbia. This frees up the in-demand actor to begin filming Matt Shakman’s Fantastic Four this summer, but his brief stint on set suggests something a bit more shocking.

Warning! Major MAJOR spoilers for The Last of Us Part 2 AND The Last of Us Season 2 ahead!!

Joel rescued Ellie from the Firefly experiments, but not without making some enemies. HBO

From the onset of The Last of Us series, there’s one scene that fans of the game have been waiting with bated breath to see. In the game’s sequel, The Last of Us Part 2, daughter of Firefly scientist Abby Anderson vows revenge against the people who killed her father and gets it when she is saved from Infected by Joel and Tommy. When she learns Joel’s name, she picks up a golf club and begins beating him to death.

It’s a devastating scene and basically ruined the sport of golf for The Last of Us fans everywhere. Fans were hoping the fact that The Last of Us Part 2 will be adapted into multiple seasons would mean that Joel’s death would be the shocking event that divides the seasons, but this leak appears to confirm that it will be happening early in the second season.

Abby moments before disaster in The Last of Us Part 2. Naughty Dog

Maybe that’s for the best. The shocking nature of Joel’s death was in part because it wasn’t a climactic moment near the end. It happens randomly in the middle of the first act, establishing Abby as a villain (and simultaneously one of the game’s protagonists) and forcing Ellie to leave her life with her friends and family in Jackson and seek Abby out.

Yes, Joel’s death is a traumatic moment for all involved, but it’s a necessary step for Ellie to grow and fight and therefore has to come early in the series’ next season. At least with this news, we can prepare and grieve ahead of time.

The Last of Us is now streaming on Max.