The Last of Us Won't Have a Major Voice Actor Cameo — For Now

The Last of Us painstakingly adapted the original video game’s story and feel, from the tutorial prologue to that heartbreaking last scene. But one element that couldn’t be replicated was the casting of most characters, including Joel and Ellie. Some of the game’s voice actors, like Merle Dandridge as Marlene, were able to reprise their roles in the series, but Joel and Ellie were played by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey to great acclaim.

The series found ways to pay tribute to the actors who made fans fall in love with Joel and Ellie in the first place, but it doesn’t look like that strategy will be repeated in Season 2.

Voice actor Laura Bailey plays Abby Anderson in The Last of Us Part 2. Naughty Dog

In Season 1 of The Last of Us, Joel and Ellie’s voice actors, Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson, each appeared in a minor role. Baker played James, a henchman of the cannibalistic preacher David, and Johnson played Anna, Ellie’s mom, in a flashback sequence.

One of the most important — and controversial — characters added in The Last of Us Part 2 is Abby Anderson, the daughter of someone Joel slays on his quest to protect Ellie. Abby is a playable character in the sequel, with the player switching between her and Ellie.

In The Last of Us Season 2, Kaitlyn Dever will play Abby. But in the game, her voice was supplied by prolific voice actress Laura Bailey. Will Bailey get the same treatment as her castmates and appear in a Season 2 cameo?

Original Ellie voice actress Ashley Johnson played Anna in The Last of Us Season 1. HBO

“I’m not going to be in Season 2, but that would be really great,” Bailey told Inverse during an interview at San Diego Comic-Con.

But there’s still an opportunity for Bailey to jump to live-action. In January 2023, soon after The Last of Us was renewed for Season 2, co-showrunner Craig Mazin said that the events of Part 2 were too vast to cram into one season. When reminded that The Last of Us was likely to continue into a third season, Bailey offered up, “That’s interesting.”

So while Bailey may not be in Season 2, Abby’s story — and the possibility of a cameo from her voice actor — will continue beyond it. Maybe The Last of Us has just given up on cameos, but maybe her role is being held for a more climactic point in Abby’s journey.

The Last of Us is streaming on Max.