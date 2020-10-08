The Boys Season 3 may bring back an extremely underrated S2 superhero

The Boys Season 2 finale isn't here yet, but we may already know one major detail about Season 3. During a virtual panel at New York Comic Con, The Boys showrunner shared one detail about the already-confirmed third season that could take a small but memorable performance in Season 2 and turn it into something much bigger.

While most of The Boys panel was spent answering questions from fans and cracking jokes — plus a surprise cameo from Shaquille O'Neal as his pitch for a superhero called Black Demon — there was at least one revealing moment. On the topic of Love Sausage, a Season 2 character who's superpower is an abnormally large penis that he can control and wield like a weapon (yes, seriously), Kripke revealed that the show's writers are already thinking about bringing this bizarre Supe back after his short-but-memorable appearance.

"Last week a writer pitched that this is not the last time Laz [Alonso] and Love Sausage interact," Kripke said.

Who's your favorite character in The Mandalorian? Click here to take the ultimate Mando survey now!

It's worth noting that while the Boys did defeat Love Sausage during their brief encounter in Season 2, they didn't kill him, instead just knocking him out. So it's entirely possible for the character to show up once again in Season 3.

Love Sausage in 'The Boys' Season 2. Amazon

Yes, that's exactly what you think it is. Amazon

Love Sausage also played a larger role in the original comics. There, he's a Russian Communist and an ex-superhero who owns a bar in Moscow. His powers are mostly the same, but he's more involved in the plot and even helps the Boys kill Stormfront.

Love Sausage (far right) with the Boys. Dynamite Comics

The Boys seems to have already rewritten Love Sausage's backstory by placing him in a facility where adults are experimented on and given superpowers. However, that doesn't mean he still can't play a major (or even minor) role in the show's future. We wouldn't take Kripke's words as confirmation just yet, but at the very least it's good to know that Love Sausage is likely still alive and could show up in The Boys Season 3.

As for the actual The Boys Season 3 release date, that's still a big question mark. Amazon's already renewed the show, but it's way too soon to say when it will premiere.

"We're in the writers' room cooking through Season 3," Kripke said at NYCC. "So we'll get that to you as soon as we can, Covid willing."