How to watch The Boys Season 2 finale as soon as possible on Amazon

It's been a big year for The Boys. Not only did the show's second season set streaming records for Amazon, but the show managed to deliver a powerful message about American fascism right when we needed it most. This week, The Boys Season 2 Episode 8 (aka, the season finale) will bring this story arc to a close — don't worry, Season 3 is already confirmed, as is a spinoff series — but when exactly can you watch the new episode?

Here's everything you need to know about The Boys Season 2 Episode 8 release date, release time, and plot.

When is The Boys Season 2 Episode 8 release date?

As always, this new episode of The Boys will premiere on Friday. In this case, that's Friday, October 8.

When is The Boys Season 2 Episode 8 release time?

Unlike Netflix and it's strict 3 a.m. Eastern release time for new shows and movies, Amazon can be a bit more finicky with new content. Historically, the streaming series often schedules those releases for midnight GMT, which is 7 p.m. Eastern the previous night (that would be Thursday in the U.S.). Then again, sometimes Amazon makes things available even sooner, and sometimes it makes us wait until midnight local time.

In other words, it's kind of a crapshoot, but there's a decent chance The Boys Season 2 Episode 8 will be streaming on Wednesday night. And if not, you can expect it by midnight at the latest.

Is there a trailer for The Boys Season 2 Episode 8?

Yes! Watch it here:

So what's the plot of The Boys Season 2 Episode 8?

Well, after Episode 7's explosive ending, the Season 2 finale will have to reveal whether Vought gets away with its atrocious past or faces some consequences. And based on the trailer, it's not looking good for Vought.

We see Butcher promise he's going to "kill everyone," whatever that means. Meanwhile, A-Train delivers some secret intel to The Boys, explaining that he's trying to get Stormfront kicked off The Seven so he can get his spot back. (What's in that folder? We can't say for sure, but it probably has to do with Nazis.)

Elsewhere, Homelander is up to his typical behavior. We see him grab his song Ryan and fly away from the kid's mom, so fatherhood is clearly working well for him. Homelander also delivers a speech to the press that seems to convey calm even while his eyes reveal the insanity that lies beneath.

Overall, The Boys Season 2 finale is shaping up to be pretty wild.