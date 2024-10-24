Good Omens has been going through a rough patch. After Season 2 ended with a heartbreaking cliffhanger, fans were clamoring for the next chapter of the biblical epic fantasy comedy. Crowley (David Tennant) and Aziraphale (Michael Sheen), aka the Ineffable Husbands, are now separated — a tragedy that must be rectified before the series could end.

It looked like everything was fine when the series was renewed for a third and final season, but after allegations of sexual abuse against writer, author, and showrunner Neil Gaiman surfaced, production of the series was put on pause. The next day, Gaiman offered to take a “step back” from the production so the show could still be released. Now, the series has a definite way forward without Gaiman’s involvement — though it may not be what fans are hoping for.

Neil Gaiman has exited the Good Omens series completely after allegations of sexual assault. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to Deadline, Good Omens’ third and final season will consist of one 90-minute episode. In other words, a single made-for-streaming movie will have to wrap up these characters for good. Gaiman did contribute to the script but is no longer involved with the series. A new writer will be brought in to complete the script, and production is expected to begin in early 2025.

This is disappointing for fans who were expecting a full-length season, but a single wrap-up movie is far better than just being left with a cliffhanger. We don’t know who will write the final special episode, but a good guess would be John Finnemore, the writer Gaiman worked with on Season 2. He has experience with this story, but it’s possible a completely new writer could be brought in for a fresh start.

After Arizaphale and Crowley kissed in the Season 2 finale, this series finale will have a lot to address. Amazon Prime

Good Omens is far bigger than Neil Gaiman, and could absolutely continue without him. However, any series losing its showrunner will cause a disruption, so perhaps a 90-minute finale special is the best way for the series to end in a timely manner. Hopefully, that’s enough to give these characters the closure they deserve.

Good Omens is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.