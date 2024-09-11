Neil Gaiman’s works have become some of the hottest properties in Hollywood. Coraline’s re-release for its 15th anniversary eclipsed even the new release Borderlands at the box-office, American Gods aired three acclaimed seasons on Starz, and Netflix recently expanded the universe of its existing Sandman series with a one-season spinoff, Dead Boy Detectives. But no Gaiman adaptation has reached the level of popularity of Good Omens, the acclaimed Amazon Prime Video series based on the book Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch by Gaiman and Terry Pratchett.

But after concerning allegations surrounding Gaiman, the series’ highly-anticipated third season may be in trouble entirely. Is there a way forward for the show, or is this the end of the show about the end of the world?

The pause is likely due to abuse allegations against Good Omens’ creator and showrunner Neil Gaiman. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to Deadline, production on Good Omens Season 3 has been paused. The report claimed there have been discussions about production changes and that filming had started in Scotland, though Gaiman had previously told Deadline filming wouldn’t start until January 2025, so it’s likely that only pre-production was paused. This update comes hot off the heels of a previous pause on development of Disney’s adaptation of Gaiman’s book The Graveyard Book.

While no reason for the pause of Good Omens was given, it’s believed to be related to the multiple sexual assault and abuse allegations made against Gaiman. Four women recently came forward with allegations against Gaiman in a podcast by Tortoise Media, and a fifth came forward earlier this year. Gaiman denied all allegations.

Does Good Omens Need Neil Gaiman?

Michael Sheen and David Tennant as Arizaphale and Crowley in Good Omens Season 2. Amazon Prime Video

Good Omens, starring Michael Sheen and David Tennant as an angel and demon living on Earth among mortals, has amassed a massive fanbase since its premiere in 2019. While the show was slated to end after Season 3, fans were looking forward to see how the series would address the cliffhanger ending to Season 2.

If Amazon finds the allegations credible, it’s likely that the streamer will cut ties with Gaiman. But does that mean the end or delay of the show entirely? Unlike his other movie and TV adaptations, Gaiman has worked very closely on Good Omens, serving as creator, writer, and showrunner. The series covered the entire plot of his and Pratchett’s book with its first season, so Gaiman and co-writer John Finnemore created brand-new material for Season 2 and, ostensibly, Season 3.

However, there are far bigger series that have switched showrunners without much incident. While Gaiman wrote Good Omens Season 1 on his own, he wrote Season 2 in collaboration with John Finnemore, so it’s possible someone else could take over writing duties. Plus, a more experienced TV showrunner may even benefit the show, as Gaiman is first and foremost a writer.

The allegations against Gaiman are reprehensible, but the cast, crew, and fans of Good Omens shouldn’t be punished because of that. A final season made without his involvement could give the characters the send-off they deserve while distancing the story from the real-world alleged abouse of its creator.

Good Omens Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.