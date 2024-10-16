After yet another long break between seasons, Prime Video revealed that Invincible Season 3 is finally on its way. The catch is that the acclaimed animated superhero show won’t arrive until 2025. To make that bitter pill a little easier to swallow, the announcement, which comes in the form of a cute meta video set in a diner, reveals that unlike Season 2, there won’t be a midseason break.

Invincible Season 3 will premiere on February 6, 2025, nearly two years after the second season dropped on Prime Video in November 2023. That’s par for the course for the animated superhero series, which has habitually had two-year gaps between seasons. The team behind Invincible are more than aware of the criticisms from impatient fans, releasing a tongue-in-cheek teaser promising that the next season is coming, for real this time.

In the teaser, a surprisingly blasé Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) enjoys his meal at a Burger Mart before he’s rudely interrupted by Cecil Stedman (Walton Goggins), who scolds him for not adequately preparing for the oncoming Viltrumite invasion. The conversation takes place months after the events of the Season 2 finale, in which, as Cecil summarizes, “Two thousand retirees got their vacations ruined, and you got your ass kicked by some cousin of your dad’s who dropped in to prove a point; that point being that she can kick your ass without breaking a sweat. Not only that, she promised Mr. Ten Times Worse was on his way.”

In a meta reply, Mark explains that he’s been busy writing, designing, storyboarding, and voice acting, with the teaser showing brief behind-the-scenes looks at the making of Invincible Season 3, accompanied by a cute anime-style depiction of Mark. The teaser ends with the release date reveal, and a parenthetical promise that there’s “no midseason break.” It’s a fun video that echoes the preliminary Season 2 teaser released long before the official trailer.

There’s not much in the way of plot revealed here; it’s mostly a cute treat for fans who have been waiting with bated breath for any word of Season 3. But it’s nice that Invincible, for all the dark twists and bleak turns it took in Season 2, maintains that breeze sense of humor that makes it so enjoyable to watch. And we all deserve a break and a burger before a terrifying alien invasion.

Invincible Season 3 returns February 6, 2025.