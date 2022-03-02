The Boys: Diabolical release date, time, plot, cast, and trailer for Amazon’s animated spinoff series

Spawned from the twisted minds of comic book writer Garth Ennis and artist Darick Robertson, The Boys (published by Wildstorm/Dynamite) offered an irreverent look at a squad of anti-superhero vigilantes. The characters’ mad-dog tactics keep the corrupt caped celebrities in line should they take advantage of their juiced-up paranormal powers. The initial publishing run covered a total of 72 issues released between 2006 and 2012.

Now, after two insane live-action seasons of The Boys on Amazon Prime, a new hyper-violent animated spinoff series set in the same brutal world is almost here. The Boys: Diabolical is erupting this week, and we’ve got the low-down on all its loud and lewd adventures.

So while you wait for The Boys Season 3 to leap onto the streaming service starting on June 3, this bloody-good animation adaptation will serve as a profanity-laced appetizer for more “supes” slaying by Billy Butcher and his special gang of sadistic enforcers. Let’s dive into the details!

What is The Boys: Diabolical release date?

Amazon Studios

The Boys: Diabolical attacks on Friday, March 4, 2022, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video from executive producer Eric Kripke (The Boys).

When is The Boys: Diabolical release time?

Amazon Prime releases new movies and TV shows at midnight Pacific, which is 3 a.m. Eastern. The Boys: Diabolical will premiere at this time on the streaming platform.

How many episodes are in The Boys: Diabolical Season 1?

The debut season of The Boys: Diabolical is made up of eight bite-sized animated shorts, all crafted in a variety of animation styles that clock in at approximately 12-14 minutes each. The entire spectrum of episodes will be available to stream on March 4.

What is The Boys: Diabolical plot?

Amazon Studios

Similar to how the universe of The Matrix was explored in an adult animated anthology back in 2003, The Boys: Diabolical shines a light on some of the more uncharted territories within the rowdy realm of The Boys. Its collection of eight tales carries the explosive DNA of the comic book’s source material in addition to the recent live-action escapades found on Amazon Prime.

Inspirations and influences for each segment range from shocking K-Horror flicks to French comics to vintage Looney Tunes cartoons and emerge from the creative synergies of

Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Awkwafina, Andy Samberg, Garth Ennis, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Eliot Glazer, Steve Ahn, Aisha Tyler, and plenty more,

Who is in The Boys: Diabolical voice cast?

The roster of voice actors who wanted to plunge into the rowdy world of The Boys is impressive. It includes Michael Cera, Kieran Culkin, Dominique McElligott, Simon Pegg, Antony Starr, Frances Conroy, Xolo Maridueña, Caleb McLaughlin, Eugene Mirman, Retta, Ben Schwartz, Christian Slater, Kevin Smith, Kenan Thompson, Don Cheadle, John DiMaggio, Youn Yuh Jung, Chace Crawford, Colby Minifie, Kumail Nanjiani, Nasim Pedrad, Giancarlo Esposito, and Elisabeth Shue.

Is there a The Boys: Diabolical trailer?

Yes, Amazon Prime Video uncorked the extremely NSFW trailer for The Boys: Diabolical on February 16, 2022. Put the kiddies to bed, and check it out below!

Will there be a The Boys: Diabolical Season 2?

Not necessarily. This may be a one-and-done season produced as a lead-up to The Boys Season 3, but time will tell if audiences have an appetite for more of these tangential ’toons.