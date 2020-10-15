The Boys was renewed for Season 3 before Season 2 even premiered. Amazon was so confident in the diabolical series, which subverts expectations of what superheroes can be, that it also greenlit a spinoff show about Vought’s superhero college. Season 2 of The Boys ended with multiple cliffhangers that set up Season 3 in a big way and changed some characters for good.

Spoilers ahead for Season 2 of The Boys.

Showrunner Eric Kripke has revealed that at least four of the Season 3 scripts have already been written. With filming expected to begin soon, here is everything we know about Season 3 of The Boys, including release date, plot, cast, and when we might get the first trailer.

Who's your favorite character in The Mandalorian? Click here to take the ultimate Mando survey now!

Homelander lost a lot of his power in Season 2. Amazon

When is The Boys Season 3 release date?

While the series has already been renewed, Amazon has not scheduled a premiere date yet. However, now that most TV shows have successfully returned to filming despite the ongoing pandemic, The Boys is expected to return go into production in early 2021. If things go well, it’s likely that Season 3 will begin airing in Fall 2021 at the earliest. The Boys Season 2 premiered on September 4, 2020. So if everything goes to plan, maybe Season 3 will arrive in early September of 2021.

What is the plot of The Boys Season 3?

Season 2 left many of the characters and the state of Vought in a precarious place. Multiple heads exploded during a congressional hearing, but the big twist was that congresswoman Victoria Neuman was actually a secret Supe with telekinetic powers. At the end of Season 2, Hughie starts working with said head exploder while the Seven crumbled. Black Noir was also taken down by a nut allergy and Maeve threatened to expose Homelander’s secrets to the world. It was all very intense.

Season 3 will undoubtedly pick up where Season 2 left off. The trajectory of the show is a little unclear at this point. Stormfront is still technically alive, but Homelander's son Ryan used his heat vision to slice off her limbs, leaving her muttering in German. Moving forward, Butcher will have to decide if he wants to take responsibility for Ryan (which is what Becca would have wanted) or let the government take the kid. Meanwhile, the rest of the Boys can finally come out of that basement where they've been hiding since the end of Season 1.

Starlight is back in the Seven and Hughie is off working with a congresswoman. For now. Amazon

Who is in the cast of The Boys Season 3?

Karl Urban as William "Billy" Butcher

Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell

Antony Starr as Homelander

Erin Moriarty as Annie January/Starlight

Dominique McElligott as Queen Maeve

Jessie T. Usher as A-Train

Laz Alonso as Marvin T. "Mother's" Milk (MM)

Chace Crawford as the Deep

Tomer Capon as Frenchie

Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko Miyashiro

Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir

Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett

As for Stormfront, she's not technically dead, but whether she shows up in The Boys Season 3 remains to be seen. Here's Eric Kripke confirming to TV Line that she's definitely alive, at the very least:

"No, she’s not dead! She’s Stumpfront! She’s a stumpy little Nazi. She’s actually not dead. What we thought was interesting is, if you remember, she ages very, very slowly. So the best poetic ending for that character is someone who so believed in some kind of pure race finds herself mutilated and having to live with it for potentially centuries felt like a fate worse than death for her. So no, Stumpfront is not dead. Hashtag Stumpfront lives!"

Season 3 has also cast Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles as the “original superhero” Soldier Boy. Here’s Kripke's official statement on Ackles’ casting:

“When I was a child, I had a crazy, impossible dream — to provide Jensen Ackles with gainful employment. I’m happy to say that dream has come true. Jensen is an amazing actor, an even better person, smells like warm chocolate chip cookies, and I consider him a brother. As Soldier Boy, the very first Superhero, he’ll bring so much humor, pathos, and danger to the role. I can’t wait to be on set with him again, and bring a bit of Supernatural to The Boys.”

Andrew Jackson may also return as Love Sausage, according to Kripke, who says one of his writers is currently pushing to bring back the character. Of course, everyone who died in Season 2 (Becca, Lamplighter, Alastair, Susan Raynor) won’t be in Season 3. However, if The Boys could find a way to bring back Elisabeth Shue’s Madelyn Stillwell for a cameo in Season 2, then any guest appearances are possible next season.

Is there a trailer yet for The Boys Season 3?

No, not yet. A trailer will drop closer to the season’s release date. Then again, maybe we'll get a teaser even sooner. After all, if Evil can give us a Season 2 trailer before filming even begins, why can't The Boys do the same?

The Boys Season 2 is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.